Hiashi Hyuga planned Naruto and Hinata's wedding for a "great purpose" (and this theory confirms it)

Despite the conclusion of the Naruto series, fans keep coming up with certain theories that seem to tie in with the events showcased in the sequel. The latest theory is that Hiashi Hyuga, a seemingly unimportant character, could have influenced the very plot of the series.

This theory suggests the possibility of Hiashi Hyuga pulling the strings from the shadows, which led to some of the biggest talking points of the series. As per the theory, Hyuga planned for Naruto and Hinata to connect at some point and planned for their marriage.

However, it doesn’t stop there and the rest of the plan is yet to play out in the Boruto series as well.

Let’s take a look at this fan theory and understand Hiashi’s plan and certain events that could link his potential involvement in important events such as the Uchiha Massacre and his daughter’s marriage to Naruto.

Disclaimer: This article explores a fan theory, and is therefore speculative in nature. The image in the final section of the article contains minor spoilers from the Boruto manga.

Hiashi Hyuga’s involvement and his reason for planning Naruto’s marriage with Hinata

Hiashi Hyuga as seen in the anime series (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Hiashi Hyuga’s master plan revolves around the creation of the ultimate offspring from the Hyuga clan. In order to do so, he would require four important bloodlines to be fused - the Hyuga clan, the Uchiha clan, the Uzumaki clan, and the Senju clan. The fusion of these bloodlines will result in one of the strongest offsprings. What we know about the Hyuga clan is that the ANBU Black Ops division had members from this clan.

The theory suggests that Hiashi was keeping an eye on everything that was happening. He identified the problem that the Uchiha clan posed and spoke to Danzo about it. This led to the Uchiha Massacre and the higher-ups sparing the most talented Uchiha clan member, Sasuke Uchiha.

Furthermore, he realized that Naruto hailed from the Uzumaki clan, and since they’re relatives of the Senju clan, a considerable amount of their DNA could be present in him.

Hikari Hyuga, a member of the ANBU Black Ops (Image via Studio Pierrot)

This led to Hiashi Hyuga using Neji Hyuga to essentially amalgamate a strong bond between Naruto and Hinata at an early age. He also realized that Naruto would do anything to protect his loved ones and therefore, created an environment where Neji would harbor hatred towards Hinata.

Hiashi Hyuga’s plan was working perfectly since he realized that his eldest daughter was romantically interested in Naruto, which would ultimately lead to their marriage. Eventually, the married couple had a child named Boruto Uzumaki who was the result of three out of the four important bloodlines.

Sparing Sasuke was important since he married Sakura and gave birth to Sarada Uchiha.

Those who have read the sequel manga or watched the anime will know that Sarada and Boruto seem to be developing feelings for each other. Assuming they do, then their offspring will undoubtedly be one of the strongest ones owing to the presence of all four bloodlines. This could have been Hiashi Hyuga’s plan all along in the anime and manga series.

That being said, it is important to note that the theory hinges on a ton of possibilities, the likelihood of which might not be high. However, the clues certainly build a particular narrative that suggests Hiashi’s involvement in the Naruto series.

