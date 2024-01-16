Sarada has always been important to Boruto, and both the anime and manga prove it

Boruto and his connection with Sarada is one of the most prominent aspects of the manga, and it has been established time and time again across the series. While it is fairly obvious that they are mirroring Naruto and Sasuke's strong friendship, it is also fair to say that they are slowly becoming their own characters, with their own motivations, personalities, and goals.

Furthermore, the recent chapters of the Boruto manga have established that Sarada has always been important to Naruto's son, and that has played a huge role in their development over the years. There is also a lot of information in the manga and anime that further develops their connection and explains why they mean so much to one another.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto series.

Explaining the importance of Boruto and Sarada's friendship in the series

Boruto is a series that has been criticized a lot over the years and has had a lot of ups and downs. However, the connection between the main character and Sarada Uchiha has always been fairly solid and logical. They were part of this generation's Team 7 and only grew closer, especially after all the different events that have taken place in recent arcs.

It is also worth pointing out that the protagonist has cared about Sarada greatly and has been fairly consistent about that over the years. This is shown both in the manga and the anime, making it evident that he wants Sarada to become Hokage and him, his right-hand man, which goes to show the level of trust and belief he has in her.

Furthermore, there is also the fact that Boruto has been under the tutelage of Sarada's father, Sasuke Uchiha, and he also has a very significant connection with him as well as Sarada having a strong relationship with Naruto. This is important because it shows that they not only understand each other but also know where the other comes from and how that has shaped them as people.

Sarada's role in the story

Sarada in the Blue Vortex manga (Image via Shueisha).

Sarada's role in the story has always been divisive, especially considering that she is not only a Uchiha but also the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura. A lot of people from the onset were expecting her to have a very prominent role in this series. The truth of the matter is that she has been important, but the recent Blue Vortex timeskip needs to give her time to shine so she can establish herself even further.

Her relationship with Sasuke has had a lot of ups and downs, which is why the situation with the Ten-Tails clones, especially with the one who took the shape of his father and wanted to go after her, is a perfect situation for her character to shine. After all, this is a shonen manga, and battles are the moment where a lot of characters can get moments to shine, which is worth taking into account.

What her role is going to be in the coming chapters is anyone's guess, but most fans of the series are expecting her to have a much more prominent role. Regardless of one's stance on the series, Sarada is a character a lot of people want to see more of in Boruto, and the current state of affairs is a very good opportunity to show her potential.

Final thoughts

The Boruto series has constantly shown that the main character cares deeply for Sarada and wants to become her right-hand man when the latter becomes Hokage. This is something that both the manga and anime have shown time and time again when they are talking together and even when Boruto himself is talking to Sasuke, Sarada's father.