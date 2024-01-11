Boruto: Is Sarada the Uchiha clan's weakest member? Explored

Boruto's Sarada Uchiha is a character a lot of fans of the series want to see more of because of her personality, her connection to the main trio of Team 7 (Sasuke, Naruto, and Sakura), and the main character, plus her blood connections to arguably the strongest clan in the series. However, compared to other Uchiha in the series who were given development, it is fair to say that Sarada is the weakest of the group.

This is not meant to discredit or criticize the character of Sarada in Boruto but to emphasize the strength of the other Uchiha and how she can still grow and develop in Blue Vortex. Furthermore, strength is not everything that matters when writing a compelling character, not even in a Shonen series.

Disclaimer: This article reflects the writer's view and contains spoilers for the Naruto and Boruto series.

Explaining why Boruto's Sarada is the weakest Uchiha member in the franchise

The other four Uchiha members who had a lot of relevance and focus in the series were Madara, Itachi, Obito, and Sasuke, all showing power levels and abilities far greater than Sarada in the entirety of Boruto. However, it is also worth pointing out that she is, at the moment, in a very different position compared to those characters, and that could be quite prevalent in this discussion.

Sarada's story has not ended, which means that she still has a lot of room to grow and develop. Characters like Madara, Itachi, and Obito already had their role in the original series. They showed what they were made of but can't progress anymore, while Sasuke hit his peak of power at the end of Naruto, now playing second fiddle to the new cast and being more of a mentor figure to the protagonist.

Therefore, while Sarada is so far the weakest of the main Uchiha members, that doesn't mean is always going to be like that. Blue Vortex has managed to inject new life into the franchise, and Sarada could be quite prevalent in the upcoming arcs, especially considering that she has awakened her own Mangekyo Sharingan, so it is up to the people in charge to give her the development she needs at the moment.

Sarada's relevance in the series

Sarada is a character most Boruto fans would love to see more of in the coming storylines because of her design, her personality, and the fact that she is Sakura and Sasuke's daughter, making her, by default, one of the most prominent characters in the franchise. However, there is a growing feeling in the fanbase that she is not being given the attention she deserves.

She has had some good character moments in Blue Vortex, especially regarding her interactions with Kawaki, but people want to see more of her in the coming chapters. This is particularly interesting because one of the Clones has targeted her, who also happens to be the one who took Sasuke's form. So that could be a straightforward way to give the young Uchiha the spotlight she clearly needs.

Furthermore, giving Sarada more relevance in the plot and time to shine will only help the series in the long run. While giving Boruto a lot of great moments in Blue Vortex has been a smart choice on Kishimoto's part since he is the protagonist, he has to avoid falling into the same trap of his original series and, this time, give other characters room to grow and shine.

Final thoughts

Sarada is the weakest out of the main Uchiha characters in the franchise based on what she has shown across the Boruto series due to her lack of major feats and not having mastery of some of the strongest abilities of her clan, such as the Susanoo, Amaterasu, or even the Tsukuyomi. However, it is worth pointing out that her story is not over, so she can still get stronger.