Boruto: Does Sasuke need to die for Sarada to get her spotlight? Explored

Boruto has been on an upward trajectory in recent months with the Blue Vortex timeskip, and fans are pleased with the new direction. However, the character of Sarada Uchiha is still struggling. While the titular character has grown leaps and bounds compared to who he was at the start of the manga, Sarada feels somewhat underwhelming and not living up to her potential.

When the Boruto series started, it was fairly obvious that Naruto and Sasuke's children would mirror their respective roles in the original series, albeit in opposite directions. Boruto was going to be the rebel, and Sarada the one aiming to be Hokage, but the latter has struggled to make an impact, even in Blue Vortex. Therefore, some fans have wondered if Sasuke's potential death is the catalyst that she needs to make that growth.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Boruto series.

Boruto and Sasuke's potential death and its impact on his daughter, Sarada

Sarada and Boruto's new outfits (Image via Shueisha).

Sarada Uchiha is a character who always had a lot of promise but has failed to live up to people's expectations and what she can bring to the table. She is not only a Uchiha, which already gives her access to a lot of powerful abilities, but she is also the daughter of Sasuke and Sakura, two of the franchise's main characters, and has a good relationship with the seventh Hokage, Naruto.

However, despite her having a lot of potential and seemingly having her father's old role as the series' deuteragonist, most people feel that she hasn't had a good run in the series. And with the recent events of Sasuke's possible death with him being on a tree as a cliffhanger for the latest chapter of Blue Vortex, there is speculation about whether her father's demise is the catalyst needed for Sarada's character development.

The straightforward answer is no. Sasuke should not meet his end for Sarada to undergo character development because it would be a forced way of improving her story arc. It would also be a total waste of one of the faces of the franchise. A character of Sasuke's stature and legacy in the series should be given a more memorable end, and Sarada's character arc should have been developed independently without relying on external factors.

The ups and downs of Sarada's character

Expand Tweet

Sarada is a character who has had her good moments in Boruto. She has been quite loved by a section of the fanbase, even if most agree that she hasn't been able to live up to her potential. It shows that there is an interest in her character and suggests that she has the potential to be a lot more, especially considering her role in the story and the potential that she has as a Uchiha.

The disappointing part is that she often struggles to get great arcs or periods in the spotlight, thus making her presence a bit underwhelming throughout the series. This was further emphasized when she got her Mangekyō Sharingan, which had some hype at the time, but most people agree that it has been the weakest awakening in the series when it comes to that particular Dojutsu.

Of course, this is not the character's fault but rather the way she has been written, but now Masashi Kishimoto has a golden chance. He has often been criticized for his writing of female characters but now has the opportunity with Blue Vortex to right his wrongs, particularly in the case of Sarada.

Final thoughts

Sasuke doesn't need to die for Sarada to undergo character development, and what she needs instead is good writing that can give her a much more satisfying arc in the story. This has been a running problem with his character, but Kishimoto has this opportunity to fix that with the timeskip.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.