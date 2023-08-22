Hilarious Demon Slayer episode 1 fan edit completely replaces Tanjiro with Jotaro Kujo

A YouTube channel called "MorcaH" has dropped a side-splitting take on Demon Slayer titled "Kimetsu no JoJo | Episode 1." It showcases a fascinating yet unexpected crossover that has sent ripples of excitement through two fervent anime fan communities.

This cleverly crafted video has sparked a buzz like no other, seamlessly blending the worlds of Demon Slayer and JoJo's Bizarre Adventure in a manner that fans could have never imagined. With Jotaro Kujo taking center stage as the unlikely replacement for Tanjiro Kamado, this comedic masterpiece has taken the internet by storm.

More about video on YouTube channel MorcaH that turns Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba into Kimetsu no JoJo

The video was uploaded on July 27, 2023, and currently has over 79 thousand likes with a view count of 1.24 million. When it initially surfaced on MorcaH's channel, fans were both intrigued and skeptical about how two distinct anime series with vastly different tones could be seamlessly merged. However, within moments of diving into the 28.5-minute-long clip, any doubts were eliminated by the editing's striking brilliance and the comedic genius at play.

Kimetsu no JoJo | Episode 1 stands as an absolute stroke of creative brilliance, humorously reimagining the events of Demon Slayer season 1 with Jotaro Kujo as the unlikely protagonist.

Every iconic moment from Tanjiro's journey in the first few episodes of the first season, starting with his first encounter with his demon sister upon returning from the village to his training with the former Hashira, Sakonji UrokodakiTanjiro's is creatively reimagined with Jotaro's distinctive blend of stoicism, deadpan humor, and his iconic "ORA ORA ORA!" battle cries.

The video also includes a hilarious cameo by Narciso Anasui, which adds more layers of comedy and excitement. Right after that, a funny yet interesting incident unfolds in the video when Jotaro, in the role of Tanjiro, crosses paths with the Hand Demon during the Final Selection on a mountain.

Taking advantage of an amusing connection, where both the Hand Demon and Dio Brando from JoJo's Bizarre Adventure share the same voice actor, Takehito Koyasu, the creator cleverly utilizes this link to depict Jotaro's victory over the demon as he also recognizes the voice.

Jotaro, as seen in the video (Image via YouTube/MorcaH)

The video seamlessly integrates the tone of JoJo's Bizarre Adventure while also maintaining the aesthetics and storyline of Demon Slayer. It's not just a simple cut-and-paste job; it's a carefully crafted work that highlights the shared tropes and characteristics of both series.

Jotaro Kujo's character expressions, dialogue, and mannerisms were authentically preserved, making each scene even more hilarious. The video effectively illustrates how he would have dealt with the situations Tanjiro encountered.

A significant factor contributing to the video's remarkable success is its capacity to bridge the gap between two fan communities who, although passionate, might not have considered a crossover of this scale.

As fans of Demon Slayer are treated to a refreshingly hilarious take on their beloved series, JoJo's Bizarre Adventure fans were able to see their favorite Jotaro in an entirely new light and still say "yare yare" to everything.

The video's immense success has let the creator to further produce such masterpieces, continuing the story with their unique execution of Demon Slayer episodes. Presently, there are 17 videos under this category.

Stay tuned for more Demon Slayer news as 2023 progresses.

