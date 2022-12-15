Hinduism in Naruto: How Indian gods influenced the show

Naruto has a plethora of references, from invoking Buddha to naming attacks after Japanese gods and mythology. But many people may not be aware that Hinduism influenced Naruto as well.

From concepts like Chakra, which has origins in Buddhism and Hinduism, to even several summons and Pain's Six Paths, the influence of Hinduism is not to be understated within this anime. So, here are just a few ways in which the Hindu gods and mythos influenced Naruto as a whole.

Disclaimer: This article will contain Naruto and possible Boruto spoilers likewise. It's subject to the author's opinions and will contain examinations of Hinduism and Buddhism but will mostly focus on Hinduism for reference.

How Hinduism's influences show throughout Naruto?

Chakra

Most anime fans' version of Chakra usually cuts two ways: either they first heard of it in Naruto or Avatar: The Last Airbender. The truth is that Chakra is a central tenant in Hinduism and other religions like Taoism and is theorized to date back as far as the Bronze Age circa 3000 to 1000 BC.

Chakras themselves are part of the human body and soul, each being blocked by an aspect of human life. Pleasure is blocked by fear, love is blocked by grief, and so on. Some sources list six or seven Chakras, while others list as many as twelve.

Chakras can be focused, harnessed, and rebuilt through breathing exercises, mantras, and intense meditation. A similar comparison was made to ki in Japanese belief systems. It's a form of life energy that all individuals produce to some degree with both spiritual and physical energy.

Deity Names and their meanings

Naruto and Sasuke contrasted with Asura and Indra on Naruto 671's cover (Image via Masashi Kishimoto/Shueisha)

Some of the more recognizable elements of Hinduism in the series stem from the conventions surrounding character names. The sons of the Sage of the Six Paths named Indra and Asura are named after a deity named Indra, whereas Asura is referred to as evil and power-hungry gods containing chaotic energy.

Indra was seen as a savior of mankind, destroying deceptive forces to bring rain and sunshine. Quite the role reversal for the two narratively, then, since Naruto has Indra being the evil one and Asura being the savior. Indra's Arrow is also a reference to the deity using a bow. There's Enma, the Japanese translation for “Yama”, the Hindu god who decides where people go after they die with the Naraka Path referencing the place where souls go to be cleansed of their sins.

There's likewise Garuda, Sasuke's massive hawk summon. In Hindu mythology, Garuda is a man/bird hybrid that's often seen as the "king of the birds". Another is Yashamaru, the two-faced uncle of Gaara who is likewise named after a spirit named Yaksha who is usually benevolent but hides a dark side. Fitting, given Gaara's uncle blew himself up trying to kill the young Gaara.

Symbols and reincarnation

Another reference to Hinduism is hidden in plain sight: the idea of incarnation and reincarnation. Naruto and Sasuke are stated to be the present incarnations, if not reincarnations, of Asura and Indra. The incarnation features heavily in Hinduism, wherein Lord Vishnu has taken various incarnations each with its own ideas and mottos.

Hand seals are likewise similar to different Mudras that many Hindu gods and goddesses do. Mudras are hand gestures used in meditation that channel the body's natural energy. Hand seals are likewise, as they channel chakra and energy to a certain point and release it as different energies. There are even similar hand motions linking the two.

A controversial symbol is a seal on Neji's forehead that's used to seal his Byakugan when he dies. It's a swastika, used as a divine symbol in Buddhism, Hiduism, and Jainism, with each of them having different meanings usually associated with financial success and spiritual health. It was censored in the Western release to be an X because of associating the symbol with its misappropriation by Nazis.

