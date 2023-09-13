Homunculus manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

The Homunculus manga has an interesting role and influence in the modern industry. While Hideo Yamamoto's series ran from 2003 to 2011, his art style and dark and realistic storytelling, combined with supernatural elements, can be viewed as a predecessor to a lot of modern series, including something like Chainsaw Man.

Despite never getting an anime adaptation, the Homunculus manga has become a modern cult classic that most people love. What starts as protagonist Susumu Nakoshi's homeless journey, ends up becoming a psychological thriller with a lot of great supernatural moments that can withstand the test of time.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the Homunculus manga.

The Homunculus manga is available for reading online

Expand Tweet

For those who want to give a chance to the Homunculus manga, Shogakukan is the best way to go. They were the original publishers of the series and they have their own MangaONE platform, which can be downloaded as an app, allowing people to read all the series that they have published over the years.

In case there are readers who want physical copies of the series, Amazon sells multiple versions of the manga. There are also several omnibuses of the series made of high quality, which can be a very good choice for those who want to give it a shot and read it from beginning to end.

What to expect from the manga?

Expand Tweet

The series has a concept that drilling holes in someone's forehead, if done well, can lead to them gaining special abilities and a sixth sense of sorts.

Within that context, Susumu Nakoshi is a homeless man in his mid-thirties and is massively struggling to get by while living in his car... until he meets a man named Manabu, who does the drilling procedure, paying Nakoshi 700,000 yen. The procedure leads to Nakoshi gaining special abilities, thus kick-starting the plot.

The Homunculus manga can be a heavy read for a wide variety of reasons. This is not a series that is easy to read in terms of visuals and some of the actions that take place, which is also part of the reason that a lot of people enjoy it. This manga explores a lot about what people truly are and shows the worst of humanity in some key moments of the story.

Expand Tweet

Nakoshi is a very interesting character because the author initially wants the reader to root for him, but later the story moves in a completely different direction. Once Nakoshi gains his new abilities, darker aspects of his personality begin to show and make him a very flawed individual who can do a lot of awful things, much like the rest of the cast. This is part of the series' appeal as it pushes a lot of boundaries.

The Homunculus manga also has incredible art and Yamamoto really knows how to sell some key moments through his paneling and understanding of visual storytelling. There are some pages that definitely stay in people's minds, with the drilling panels being some of the most visually shocking in the entire series and the industry as a whole.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

The Homunculus manga is a cult classic of the industry for good reason: It has the art, the storytelling, and the premise to make a lasting impression. It is not only one of those titles that has withstood the test of time, but has also been pivotal in influencing some major modern manga in recent times.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.