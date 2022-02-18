×
How to install One Piece Treasure Cruise on mobile devices

Get ready for some intense battles (Image via BANDAI NAMCO)
Danny Sahbegovic
ANALYST
Modified Feb 18, 2022 09:55 AM IST
Feature

With over 100 million downloads, One Piece Treasure Cruise is a very popular mobile game. In terms of gameplay, it resembles a light RPG with a casual and friendly approach.

The One Piece series lends itself well to this genre, thanks to its diverse cast and memorable settings. Pretty much every single character is available to play in One Piece Treasure Cruise.

Players can organize their pirate crews, visit select islands, and perform raid missions. This game is a mindless form of entertainment since it features a lot of crossover potential and flashy character animations.

How to properly install One Piece Treasure Cruise

One Piece Treasure Cruise is a fun way to spend a few minutes of free time. The mobile game is also very easy to download.

This article will carefully go over what needs to be done to download it.

Head over to Google Play or the App Store

One Piece Treasure Cruise is compatible with Android and iOS devices. Keep in mind that there are regional variants for the game, depending on the country.

Here are the relevant websites for each platform:

  • Google Play (Android)
  • App Store (iOS)

After players search for One Piece Treasure Cruise on these websites, they will see a large install button next to the game's name. Players can click on this button to install it on their devices.

The title is free to play. However, players can buy additional products from within the game.

Players need to ensure that they have a certain amount of storage space before downloading One Piece Treasure Cruise.

Android users will require 87.23 megabytes for the initial download. However, once the player logs in, the game will download additional data. It will take over two gigabytes, not to mention a few extra kilobytes for new characters.

Meanwhile, iOS users will need 138.5 megabytes for the initial download. The game will also download a few more gigabytes once players log in.

Getting started

The above video is a useful guide on getting started with the game. It gives players a rundown of the combat mechanics and menu screens while explaining what to expect from the game. It's an excellent analysis that will give players a clear idea of what to do.

For a healthier experience, players should go in with a casual mindset. It's very easy to get caught up in the gatcha-style gameplay since it primarily revolves around luck.

If a beginner starts on a bad note, they can always uninstall the game and reinstall it with a new account.

Edited by Rachel Syiemlieh
