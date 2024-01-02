How many Demon Slayer arcs will be left after the Hashira Training arc? Explained

The Demon Slayer arcs that are slated to be adapted by Ufotable, after the Hashira Training one, are probably those that fans have been looking forward to the most. Considering the impressive job the studio has done with Koyoharu Gotouge's manga, the fandom is looking forward to the final arcs, which are expected to provide resolution to Tanjiro and Nezuko's journey and also to the Demon Slayers' fight against Muzan.

However, it is also important to analyze these Demon Slayer arcs, what they cover across the manga, and why fans are eagerly looking forward to them being adapted. The series has already had some truly wonderful moments, raised to a higher standard of quality, thanks to Ufotable, but there is a strong argument to be made that what is coming next is going to eclipse what the anime has shown thus far.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for the upcoming Demon Slayer arcs.

Explaining the upcoming Demon Slayer arcs after the Hashira Training segment

Considering that the Hashira Training storyline is coming out in February, there are a number of anime-only viewers who are keen to know what other Demon Slayer arcs are coming out after this one. Given that there are only two more segments after this, it is safe to say that they are the most important in the series as they give a conclusion to the story as a whole.

The first segment is the Infinity Castle arc, which covers from chapter 137 of the manga to chapter 183, taking up a total of 47 chapters. In this arc, the Demon Slayer Corp have found Muzan's hideout, which leads to the former attacking the latter and his Upper Moons, resulting in a lot of memorable moments such as Tanjiro and Giyu Tomioka against Akaza, Zenitsu against Raigaku, or several other Hashiras against Kokushibo.

The following storyline, and the last one among the Demon Slayer arcs, is the Sunrise Countdown arc, which begins in chapter 184 and ends in chapter 205, spanning across a total of 22 chapters.

This arc is a lot more isolated, focusing on the final battle with Muzan as they are trying to kill him with different tactics. The story ends with Tanjiro becoming a demon and being saved at the last minute, resulting in the victory of the last remaining forces of the Demon Slayer Corp.

The future of the anime

Promotional images of the Hashira for the upcoming arc (Image via Ufotable).

There have been several reports about how Ufotable is going to adapt the upcoming Demon Slayer arcs, with considerable focus on trying to make several films of Koyoharu Gotouge's manga. While this has been a divisive opinion among the fandom (it is also worth pointing out that the Hashira Training arc is going to have episodes like a regular season), the truth of the matter is that this decision makes a lot of sense.

Anime films have a greater budget, and Demon Slayer had a tremendous hit with the Mugen Train production, which is arguably one of the first canon anime movies to have such a degree of commercial success.

Following that train of thought, it makes a lot of sense that the people of Ufotable would want to capitalize on the series' growing fanbase and deliver a couple of films for the final arcs of the manga, which are very battle-focused.

Final thoughts

The upcoming Demon Slayer arcs after the Hashira Training one are going to be the Infinity Castle and Sunrise Countdown ones.

Furthermore, these two arcs are connected and focus on the Demon Slayer Corp heading to Muzan's hideout to put an end to him once and for all.