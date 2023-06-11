Ufotable restores faith with a top-tier animation in Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 became one of the most awaited installments for the season due to centering on the battle between the Love Hashira, Mitsuri Kanroji, and the Upper Moon 4, Hantengu. Since the series premiere, the absence of Mitsuri heavily bothered fans as she was one of the most important characters in the Swordsmith Village arc.

However, with the tenth episode, the entire Demon Slayer fandom is enthralled by how Mitsuri turned the tide of the fight by bringing elegance to the battlefield. Ufotable, the studio behind the series, is being lauded for intricately adapting the combat sequence from the original manga and highlighting the Love Hashira in the best way possible.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 takes Twitter by storm with an enthralling animation

Although Yuma Takahashi, the anime producer of Demon Slayer, ensured fans that the sequel would be entering new levels of animation, the promise didn’t quite meet fans' expectations. Soon after the third episode, A Sword from Over 300 Years Ago, was released, fans stormed Twitter with dissatisfaction over the 3D CGI fish monster that soon became an internet meme mayhem.

Later, with the release of episode 4, Thank You, Tokito, the studio was again criticized for being unable to capture “Tanjiro’s confidence,” one of the most awaited moments that showed the protagonist with an unlikely arrogant expression. Since Tanjiro is known to be a jovial and kind-hearted person, the excitement among fans to see his insolent side get animated was imminent.

Esta♠️ @knyesta THIS IS THE UFOTABLE WE NEEDED!! THIS DEMON SLAYER EPISODE WAS PEAAAAAAAAK YEEEEESSSSSSS #鬼滅の刃 THIS IS THE UFOTABLE WE NEEDED!! THIS DEMON SLAYER EPISODE WAS PEAAAAAAAAK YEEEEESSSSSSS #鬼滅の刃 https://t.co/2aj0qkIIHC

The poor adaptation and the extensive usage of 3D CGI indeed put Ufotable in a tight spot. However, Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 has successfully recovered the standing for Ufotable, as the studio finally returned with its classic blend of 2D animation and 3D CGI that has caused the fans to thank the production house for making a grand comeback with its signature essence.

Devoted fans of Koyoharu Gotouge’s original manga knew how challenging it would be for Ufotable to animate Mitsuri’s whip-like nichirin blades with her intricate movements. Nonetheless, the studio reclaimed its throne by delivering an impactful and exceptional adaptation, garnering a lot of praise from fans worldwide immediately after Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 aired.

Saara Adam @SaaraAdam21 ufotable really have a favorite number and we already know ufotable really have a favorite number and we already know https://t.co/kOgRqoh9xT

ROOT @Root25257968

This is Insane



Absolutely Freaking Gorgeous bruh



This is so beautiful words can't describes it My God

This is the level of mind blowing Creativity i expect from Ufotable how many studios can do stuff like thisThis is InsaneAbsolutely Freaking Gorgeous bruhThis is so beautiful words can't describes it My God This is the level of mind blowing Creativity i expect from Ufotable how many studios can do stuff like this This is InsaneAbsolutely Freaking Gorgeous bruh 🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥🔥This is so beautiful words can't describes it My God 🌠🌠🌠 https://t.co/IQOwosrcsR

Lex | TOKITO TWINS ARE ANIMATED @mistymui_ my fav breathings that got animated so far, can't wait for snake breathing cuz I know ufotable is gonna cook so hard with that, it'll immediatly be on par with mist breathing for me my fav breathings that got animated so far, can't wait for snake breathing cuz I know ufotable is gonna cook so hard with that, it'll immediatly be on par with mist breathing for me🙌🔥 https://t.co/QRvVBrkGlS

With Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10, Love Hashira Mitsuri Kanroji, fans learned more about Mitsuri’s strongest feats, as her kindness and soft-spoken personality often overshadowed her position as a Pillar in the Corps. The Love Hashira is revealed to be stronger since she was a kid with a massive appetite.

It was hilarious to learn that Mitsuri could give adults a run for the money at a young age with her incredible strength. Mitsuri’s Nichirin blade is one of a kind, said to be forged personally by the legendary swordsmith Tecchin Tecchikawahara, the chief of the Swordsmith Village. Even for Hantengu, Mitsuri’s attacks were imperceptible.

Demon Slayer season 3 episode 10 has successfully put the entire fanbase on the edge of their seats. As the series' future looks promising, fans are assured that Ufotable will do justice to other characters like the Snake Hashira in the upcoming installments of Demon Slayer.

