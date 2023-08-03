How many episodes will My Happy Marriage have? Release schedule explained

My Happy Marriage is an anime series that premiered on Netflix, offering viewers a captivating and heartwarming story based on the popular light novel by Akumi Agitogi. Already creating a stir with its live-action film adaptation being released in Japan, the anime show too has generated significant anticipation among fans worldwide.

So far, the series has released five episodes, with the latest one that premiering on Wednesday, August 2.

How many episodes will My Happy Marriage have in its ongoing season?

A new episode of My Happy Marriage is released on Netflix every Wednesday. The anime will have 12 episodes in total this season, though Netflix hasn't revealed the total episode count. So there could be more or fewer episodes than what's expected.

New episodes released every week (Image via Kinema Citrus)

If the series has 12 episodes, with one being released every week, we can expect the season finale to be released on Wednesday, September 20, 2023. However, again, this is not an official release schedule; it hasn't been confirmed by Netflix.

Here's the complete episode release schedule:

Episode number Release Dates 1 July 5, 2023 2 July 12, 2023 3 July 19, 2023 4 July 26, 2023 5 August 2, 2023 6 August 9, 2023 7 August 16, 2023 8 August 23, 2023 9 August 30, 2023 10 September 6, 2023 11 September 13, 2023 12 September 20, 2023

With its global availability, viewers around the world can indulge in this captivating series at their own pace. Netflix provides a convenient platform to access the entire series and immerse yourself in the heartwarming love story of Miyo and Kiyoka.

What is My Happy Marriage about?

My Happy Marriage is an anime series about a young woman named Miyo Saimori who is born into a noble family known for their supernatural abilities. Despite her family's high social status, Miyo faces hardships under the rule of her abusive stepmother.

As she reaches marriageable age, Miyo's hopes for a better future shatter when she discovers her fiancé's identity: Kiyoka Kudou, a commander known for his cold and cruel nature.

Despite her initial fears, Miyo soon realizes that Kiyoka is not the monster she expected. As they slowly open their hearts to each other, they discover the possibility of finding true love and happiness in their unlikely union.

Kaya Saimori (Image via Kinema Citrus)

In summation

Viewers can expect a heartfelt and enchanting TV series that brings to life the beautiful tale of Miyo and Kiyoka's journey toward true love and happiness. My Happy Marriage has its origins in a popular Japanese-style romance light novel, which has garnered immense popularity and received accolades.

With stunning visuals and heartfelt storytelling, the anime adaptation, expected to air 12 episodes in its ongoing season, is likely to captivate audiences with its emotional depth and relatable characters. Viewers can anticipate a blend of romance, drama, and personal growth as they follow Miyo and Kiyoka's journey, experiencing the joys and challenges of life.

Maya Saimori (Image via Kinema Citrus)

My Happy Marriage is not your ordinary anime series. From its compelling storyline to its captivating animation, the show has set new standards for the genre. All in all, this anime offers an enchanting escape from the mundane world and takes you on a magical journey of love, growth, and destiny.

