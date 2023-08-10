How many recap episodes does Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 have? Explained

With the end of the Hidden Inventory arc of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the anime will finally begin the Shibuya Incident arc. While fans have been anticipating the beginning of the arc for quite a long time, as announced by the anime, they will have to wait a bit longer.

Before Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 starts the Shibuya Incident arc, the anime is set to release a few recap episodes. Hence, the new arc will only begin later in the month. Therefore, here we will look at the episode schedule of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. This shall help fans to understand the number of recap episodes they will have to watch before the Shibuya Incident arc

Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode schedule reveals two recap episodes

JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2



• July 6 to Aug 3: "Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death Arc" (Ep. 1-5)

• Aug 10: Recap episode of "Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death Arc" and JUJUTSU KAISEN 0

• Aug 17: Recap episode of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 1

• Aug 31: "Shibuya… pic.twitter.com/5pbQ2E1g7G 【Broadcast Schedule】JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 2• July 6 to Aug 3: "Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death Arc" (Ep. 1-5)• Aug 10: Recap episode of "Hidden Inventory/ Premature Death Arc" and JUJUTSU KAISEN 0• Aug 17: Recap episode of JUJUTSU KAISEN Season 1• Aug 31: "Shibuya… twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As per the episode schedule of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, the anime is set to have two recap episodes.

Following the end of the Hidden Inventory arc, the anime will release a recap episode of the Hidden Inventory arc and Jujutsu Kaisen 0 on August 10. The following week, the anime will release a second recap episode, showcasing the Jujutsu Kaisen season 1 recap. This episode will be released on August 17.

Toji Fushiguro as seen in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 (Image via MAPPA)

With this, the anime will narrate the story that took place before the events of the Shibuya Incident arc chronologically. Unfortunately, fans must wait another week before the new arc begins because the anime will not be broadcast on August 24 due to other programming.

Hence, Jujutsu Kaisen's Shibuya Incident arc will begin on Thursday, August 31, 2023.

How fans anticipate the release of the Shibuya Incident Arc

"SPECIALZ" by King Gnu



Scheduled to broadcast August 31st



pic.twitter.com/Akzi6HTGNm "JUJUTSU KAISEN" Season 2 'Shibuya Incident' opening theme:"SPECIALZ" by King GnuScheduled to broadcast August 31st

Myamura @king_jin_woo Announcement page of Jujutsu Kaisen manga being on cover of Jump Giga Magzine's next issue in October to celebrate anime adaptation of Shibuya Incident arc in Jujutsu Kaisen Season-2 anime pic.twitter.com/s8EC3kOVMe

The Shibuya Incident Arc is one of the most popular arcs in the Jujutsu Kaisen series. Since fans have been waiting for its adaptation for quite a long time, many fans cannot believe it is only three weeks away now. Additionally, fans love how the anime promotes the arc. The anime teased the arc's opening theme song and announced its adaptation in Jump's GIGA magazine.

Can't wait to see his creative use of storyboards in SHIBUYA INCIDENT.



This was an ♾️/10 adaptation & I'm happy rn. Still can't believe we got this level of premium quality adaptation of one of our most loved story arcs with GOSSO the genuis onboarding as director of jjk S2 .Can't wait to see his creative use of storyboards in SHIBUYA INCIDENT.This was an ♾️/10 adaptation & I'm happy rn. pic.twitter.com/IpSzHJBqOW

#JujutsuKaisen

Season2 Gojo waking up and seeing Yuji Nobara and Megumi 🥺 TEAM GOJO IS BACK! SHIBUYA INCIDENT ARC IS COMING... #JujutsuKaisen Season2 pic.twitter.com/1dWgIPpxFu

Following the anime adaptation of the Hidden Inventory arc, the series' fans were sure they would be able to see something special during the Shibuya Incident arc. Additionally, the anime studio did not rush the adaptation. Instead, it scheduled a three-week break between the two arcs to provide some final touches to the long-awaited arc possibly.

Wonder how they'll pull it off, if at all? Speaking of Shibuya Incident arc - there are *so* many moments where the narration or paneling/visuals is absolutely pivotal to Gege's storytelling and mood setting (and these are only 3 or 4 of them)...Wonder how they'll pull it off, if at all? pic.twitter.com/meYg74Y5UN

pic.twitter.com/Fng1pa9nE4 now it's less than a month until the shibuya incident arc

That said, not every Jujutsu Kaisen fan reacted similarly to the oncoming arc's start. While several fans shared their favorite manga panels from the upcoming arc, hoping to see it soon, others were devastated by what is to come.

The Shibuya Incident arc is considered to be mayhem in the series. Hence, fans still haven't been able to ready themselves. The fans who had already read the manga knew what would happen. Regardless, they feared watching the same in the anime. While they did want to watch the upcoming arc, the fans did not want to go through what they did while reading the manga.

