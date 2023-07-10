How old is Gojo Satoru in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2? Explained

With the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans have seen Gojo Satoru return to action in the first episode. Gojo has been able to capture viewers' attention and turn everyone's heads ever since he first appeared in the debut episode of the show as an enigmatic man with white hair and a blindfold.

However, since the second season's premiere, many viewers have been wondering how old Gojo Satoru is in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

This has happened as the character is adored by many people worldwide, who want to learn as much as they can about him. More importantly, ever since the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, fans have fallen in love with how Gojo appeared in his youth and around characters like Geto, Mei Mei, Shoko, and others, making them curious about his age.

Disclaimer: This article contains heavy spoilers for Jujutsu Kaisen season 2.

As of the release of Jujutsu Kaisen season 2 episode 1, Gojo Satoru is 16 years old

Gojo Satoru, who teaches at Tokyo Jujutsu High and holds the title of special-grade jujutsu sorcerer, is widely regarded as the story's strongest character. However, in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, Gojo Satoru is shown as a Jujutsu High student who is just 16 years old.

This is supported by Gege's admission in Jujutsu Kaisen chapter 96 that Gojo was born on December 7, 1989, as well as the fact that the events that are about to happen in season 2 of Jujutsu Kaisen took place in August 2006, making Gojo 16 years and 7 months old.

Viewers can rejoice in the knowledge that Gojo will perform some feats in his early years in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2. Moreover, the season will also feature the character turning 17.

This will be shown a year later, when the Star Religious group is vanquished and Riko's body is extracted. Geto and Shoko will help Gojo with his techniques, making him a year older at that point. Moreover, as Gojo will be 17 years old, Geto will be on the run after murdering an entire village.

The Gojo's Past arc will run for 5 episodes in Jujutsu Kaisen season 2, and fans will see Gojo at the ages of 16 and 17. However, that is not all. The anime's track story will return to the present day after five episodes, following which the Shibuya Incident arc will begin with the sixth episode, where Gojo will be 28 years old, as the arc's incident will occur on October 31, 2018.

Therefore, with the release of the first episode of the second season, Gojo's age is 16 years, and as the story will progress, fans will see Gojo in his older and more powerful years.

More information on Gojo Satoru

Mr Black⁛ @MrBlackOG Gojo Satoru is the most well written overpowered anime character. Gojo Satoru is the most well written overpowered anime character. https://t.co/TiKBMIjjTo

Gojo is one of the main characters in Jujutsu Kaisen and one of the most well-liked. He was blessed from the moment he was born in December 1989, having both Six Eyes and Limitless. When Gojo was born, everything changed since the power dynamic shifted and curse users lost their freedom. Moreover, soon after his birth, a bounty was placed on his head, but noone could come close to besting him.

Even at such a young age, Gojo's gaze was enough to frighten Awasaka and Ogami (both curse users). As he grew older, he attended Jujutsu High School in Tokyo, where he met many students with whom he formed friendships.

Gojo got along well with everyone, but Geto and Shoko were the exceptions. Later, Gojo met Megumi Fushiguro and then Yuta Okkotsu, for whom he persuaded the authorities to allow Yuta to attend college, doing the same for Itadori Yuji in later years.

