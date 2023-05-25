How to watch Oshi No Ko English Dub, explained

Fans of the series cannot wait to watch Oshi no Ko English dub, as it will star some of their favorite voice actors. As of now, there are a couple of OTT platforms that are streaming the series. However, Oshi no Ko dub is only available on HIDIVE.

An announcement was made by HIDIVE where they not only disclosed the release date for Oshi no Ko English dub but also revealed the cast for the series. Fans have every reason to be excited, as the cast chosen for this series is talented and promising.

Oshi no Ko English dub release details

As per the announcement made by HIDIVE a week ago, Oshi no Ko English dub will be available on HIDIVE, and the platform began streaming the dubbed episodes on May 24, 2023, at 12 pm EDT. It is noteworthy to mention that one would have to avail of HIDIVE’s paid services to access the latest Oshi no Ko English-dubbed episodes.

Oshi no Ko English dub cast

The English dub of the series will be directed by Shannon Reed, who was also the assistant director for the Haikyuu!! Series. The protagonist, Ai Hoshino, will be played by Donna Bella Litton, who played Rose Oriana in The Eminence in Shadow. Aqua will be played by Jack Stansbury, who also starred in Urusei Yatsura as Shutaro Mendo. Oshi no Ko English dub will feature Alyssa Marek as Ruby, who has also starred in Akiba Maid War as Nagomi Wahira.

Chaney Moore will be playing a younger version of Aqua. Chaney has also played Dororo in Dororo. Jeremy Gee, who played Keiji Akaashi in Haikyuu!!, will play Goro. Savanna Menzel, who portrayed Diamond in Land of Lustrous, will play Sarina. Natalie Rial will take on the role of Kana, and she has lent her voice to Rui Tachibana from Domestic Girlfriend in the past.

Ichigo will be played by Brandon Hearnsberger, who has played Rei in Urusei Yatsura. Christina Kelly will take on the role of Miyako in Oshi no Ko. She has lent her voice to characters like Kozue Matsumoto from Baki and Alice Nakiri from the Food Wars! Shokugeki no Souma series.

Taishi will be played by Ty Mahany, who has also been cast as Tetsuro Kuroo from Haikyuu!! and Gin Dojima from Food Wars! Shokugeki no Souma and Sea King Retsu from Baki. Fans are incredibly excited to have such a lineup for the English dub version of their favorite series.

Plot

Ai Hoshino, a talented idol, is incredibly successful and can charm anyone with her electric performance. One day, she visits a hospital in the countryside and encounters Gorou Amemiya. He is a gynecologist in the hospital and is responsible for helping Ai Hoshino deliver a child. However, he meets an unknown figure who kills him. But when Gorou opened his eyes, he realized that he had been born as one of Ai Hoshino’s children - Aquamarine Hoshino.

Gorou, who is now Aqua, soon learns about the twisted world of entertainment. In this glamorous world, talent doesn’t always guarantee success. The question is, will Aqua be able to protect Ai’s smile like he always wanted to?

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

