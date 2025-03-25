I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 11 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 11 is set to be released on March 30, 2025, at 12.55 am JST. Episode 10, titled Clover's Back in Action! premiered on March 23, 2025, showcasing the Clover Party's redebut and their venture into the unnamed dungeon of Duna.

Episode 11 will mark the beginning of a new arc, introducing another member of the Clover Party while simultaneously serving the function of worldbuilding by introducing other competent adventurer parties. Although Jamie and the Clover Party faced penalties together, Jamie will not join the main party in the near future.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 11.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 11: Release date and time

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 11 is scheduled for release on March 30, 2025, at 12.55 am JST. This episode will primarily advance the new arc and focus on introducing the new adventurer parties competing for the right to name the unnamed dungeon.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday March 29, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

March 29, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday March 29, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

March 29, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

March 29, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday March 29, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday March 30, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 11?

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 11 will air on BS Nippon TV, TV Kanazawa, YBS, and several other Japanese channels. Amazon Prime Video, Hulu, and Netflix will stream the episode in Japan. Muse Asia's YouTube channel and Crunchyroll will stream the episode for international viewers.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 10

Marina, Silk, and Rain as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 10 began the story from the ending of episode 9 and showcased the Clover Party's journey to Duna. Upon reaching Duna, Marina questioned Yuke about the different local cuisines and the groups of robed people. Yuke inferred their Sulmatarian ancestry, particularly because of their distinctive robes that distinguished Sulmatarians among different families and social statuses.

Yuke and Silk then met Duna's guildmaster, only to learn that adventurers from different countries were competing in a race to name the newly formed dungeon. Although the chance to name a dungeon was thrilling, Yuke reminded his party that their primary mission revolved around exploration.

Yuke and the Clover Party as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The next day, Yuke debriefed the entire party on their objective, while Silk reminded them of the possible monsters they might encounter. Yuke later decided to focus mainly on exploration rather than the race since the other competing parties were far more experienced than the Clover Party. The episode concluded with the Clover Party setting out toward the dungeon.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 11: What to expect?

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 11 will mainly focus on the Clover Party's venture into the unnamed dungeon and their encounter and potential clash with rival parties. While the other parties were mentioned in episode 10, only episode 11 will showcase their true abilities and strengths compared to the Clover Party.

