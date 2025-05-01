I Left My A-Rank Party episode 15: King Vordan meets his end as Yuke wishes Glad Shi'im away

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 15, titled Crossing Time, premiered on April 27, 2025, and put an end to the Duna Dungeon storyline, while simultaneously putting an end to the apocalypse.

The main antagonist of the series, who has been the cause of the numerous odd occurrences, King Vordan met his defeat in the first half of the episode. The latter half followed the elaborate wish spell that Yuke needed to activate to save his homeworld.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party episode 15.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 15 highlights

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 15: Yuke (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 15 picked up from the ending of episode 14, with the standoff between the Fullbounds and Clovers. Although the Clover Party was statistically inferior compared to the Fullbound Party, which is entirely made up of veteran adventurers, the Clover Party managed to easily win their confrontation.

This was thanks to Yuke's layered spells, alongside the new skills that his team members had nurtured.

Although Fullbound lost their fight against Clover, mustering their remaining strength, they wished for more power from King Vordan. King Vordan accepted their wish and granted them the power, albeit with the side effect of turning them into perverse monsters.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 15: Fullbound Party as monsters (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The now transformed Fullbound party manages to severely overpower the Clovers, who are saved by the combined efforts of both the Scordia and Carmine party. Eventually both the latter parties decide to engage the Fullbounds. This allows Clovers to destroy the "One Gold" artifact, which is serving as the source of all conflict.

King Vordan eventually descends from his throne to engage the Clovers in combat. Although each member of the Clovers struggles against Vordan, they eventually defeat him at the expense of Rain's entire mana pool. Yuke and a few healers from Scordia, as well as Carmine, manage to heal Rain back to health, preventing any long-term damage.

Eventually, Niberune, who was incapacitated by Vordan, gains consciousness and goes on to explain Yuke's responsibility in the entire ordeal. Rune goes on to explain how only she and Yuke will stay behind within the dungeon and destroy the One Gold, since the energy expelled in the process might turn everyone except them into monsters.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 15: Niberune (Image via Bandai Namco Pcitures)

After much convincing, Scordia, Carmine, and every Clover member leave, leaving behind only Yuke and Niberune within the dungeon. Later on, both of them meet up with Loge, who explains how he had become the king following Vordan's death. Destroying the One Gold would need his contribution as well.

All three of them then activate the "Wish spell" devised by King Vordan and destroy the One Gold, disintegrating the entirety of Glad Shi'im alongside Loge, who belonged in the disappearing world. The episode ended with Loge leaving Niberune in Yuke's care.

Final thoughts

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 15 marked the end of the overarching Apocalypse storyline, with the introduction of Niberune as the seventh member of the Clover party.

Although the main plot of the series has already ended, Rain's family is yet to be dealt with. This will be the primary storyline to be followed starting I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16.

