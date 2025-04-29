I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16 will be released on May 4, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 15 focused on the final showdown between Clover Party and King Vordan.

Although episode 15 painted the Fullbound party to be the next opponents for the Clover, they ended up being reduced to mindless monsters, only serving as fodder to be taken down by the collaboration of Scordia and Carmine.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16: Release date and time

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16 is scheduled to be released on May 4, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 15 mainly focused on concluding the culling storyline with the defeat of King Vordan's spell, alongside the official introduction of Clover's final member. The entire story will conclude with a total of 24 episodes during the spring 2025 season.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday May 3, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

May 3, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday May 3, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

May 3, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

May 3, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday May 3, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday May 4, 2025

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16

BS Nippon TV, TV Kanazawa, and YBS, alongside several other channels, will broadcast I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16 on Japanese television. Hulu, Netflix, and Amazon Prime Video will stream the episode in Japan. Streaming for international audiences will be limited to Crunchyroll, BiliBili, and Muse Asia's YouTube channel.

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party episode 15

Yuke as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 15 picked up from the ending of episode 14, depicting Fullbound antagonizing the Clover Party. Although Fullbound had much more experience as adventurers, they end up getting defeated quite easily by the combined efforts of Yuke and the rest of the Clovers.

As a result, Fullbound wishes King Vordan to grant them power. The power ends up manifesting as a monster transformation, turning the entire Fullbound party into a horde of grotesque monsters, way beyond the individual capabilities of the Clovers. Scordia and Carmine end up diverting the now transformed Fullbound, allowing the Clovers to engage King Vordan in combat.

Niberune as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

The Clovers defeat Vordan and rescue Niberune after a hard-fought battle and decide to end the culling phenomenon brought forth by the "One Gold." Niberune reveals that only she and Yuke can take part in the process, instructing everyone else to leave unless they want to risk being turned into monsters by the One Gold's glow.

Yuke, Loge, and Rune together destroy the One Gold, making the Glad Shi'im and Loge disappear. The episode ends with Yuke and Niberune exiting the dungeon, the latter now under the care of Yuke and the entire Clover Party.

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16: What to expect?

I Left My A-Rank Party episode 16 will reveal the aftermath of King Vordan's defeat and the expected disappearance of the Duna dungeon. Given that the Salmutarian prince and Rain's family are still acting within the city, it is possible that Yuke ends up clashing with both of these parties shortly after exiting the dungeon.

