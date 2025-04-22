  • home icon
  • Anime
  • I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15 release date, where to watch, and more

By Anupam Barua
Modified Apr 22, 2025 05:30 GMT
I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15 release date, where to watch, and more (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15 is scheduled to be released on April 27, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 14 mainly served as an exposition of the Culling phenomenon while simultaneously revealing the resurgence of infighting among the humans.

Ad

Episode 14 also marked the actual appearance of Rain's family, alongside the Salmutarian prince that is seeking her out as a bride. The rest of the episode focused on Glad Shi-im and Fullbound's actions in response to Clover Party's stardom.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15: Release date and time

Ad
also-read-trending Trending
youtube-cover
Ad

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15 will be released on April 27, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 14 depicted the Fullbound Party's willingness to collude with King Vordan out of jealousy while simultaneously introducing Rain's family, who will serve as antagonists in future episodes towards the latter part of the spring 2025 season.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zoneRelease TimeRelease DayRelease Date
Pacific Standard Time07:55 amSaturdayApril 26, 2025
Eastern Standard Time10:55 amSaturday
April 26, 2025
Greenwich Mean Time03:55 pmSaturdayApril 26, 2025
Central Standard Time09:55 amSaturday
April 26, 2025
Indian Standard Time09:25 pmSaturday
April 26, 2025
Philippine Standard Time11:55 pmSaturdayApril 26, 2025
Australia Central Standard Time01:25 amSundayApril 27, 2025
Ad
Ad

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15 will be broadcast on YBS, TV Kanazawa, BS Nippon TV, and several other channels on Japanese television. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu will stream the episode in Japan, while Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel will make the episode available for international streaming.

Ad

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 14

Yuke as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
Yuke as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 14 picked up from the ending of episode 13 and continued with Yuke and Rain attending yet another debrief meeting. The high officials within the meeting inquired about Yuke's findings, which revealed that the entire city of Glad Shi-im was transmigrated to the new dungeon from a different world.

Ad

The transmigration evidently was the outcome of a spell activated by King Vordan, which intended to stop the destruction of Glad Shi-im, which was subjected to the Twilight phenomena. Although King Vordan's intentions were benevolent, the spell he formulated couldn't fully transmigrate his subjects. Under the influence of a mysterious ore called the "One Gold," Vordan decided to sacrifice the humanity of his subjects.

The result was Glad Shi-im's transmigration into the Duna dungeon, with all of the residents turning into dungeon monsters in the process. The episode later ended with the Clover Party facing off against the Fullbound Party, who had gone rogue.

Ad

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15: What to expect?

Rain as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)
Rain as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15 will depict the fight between Fullbound and Clover Party, while both Scordia and Carmine keep the monster hordes engaged outside the castle. Given the appearance of Rain's family and the Salmutarian prince, it is possible that another subplot focusing on the Clover Party's clash with the Salmutarian prince will take place in future episodes.

Ad

Related links-

About the author
Anupam Barua

Anupam Barua

Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.

Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.

Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games.

Know More

Quick Links
Edited by Somava
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications