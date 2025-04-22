I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15 release date, where to watch, and more

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15 is scheduled to be released on April 27, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 14 mainly served as an exposition of the Culling phenomenon while simultaneously revealing the resurgence of infighting among the humans.

Ad

Episode 14 also marked the actual appearance of Rain's family, alongside the Salmutarian prince that is seeking her out as a bride. The rest of the episode focused on Glad Shi-im and Fullbound's actions in response to Clover Party's stardom.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15.

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15: Release date and time

Ad

Trending

Ad

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15 will be released on April 27, 2025, at 12:55 am JST. Episode 14 depicted the Fullbound Party's willingness to collude with King Vordan out of jealousy while simultaneously introducing Rain's family, who will serve as antagonists in future episodes towards the latter part of the spring 2025 season.

The streaming schedule in various time zones is given below:

Time zone Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Standard Time 07:55 am Saturday April 26, 2025 Eastern Standard Time 10:55 am Saturday

April 26, 2025 Greenwich Mean Time 03:55 pm Saturday April 26, 2025 Central Standard Time 09:55 am Saturday

April 26, 2025 Indian Standard Time 09:25 pm Saturday

April 26, 2025 Philippine Standard Time 11:55 pm Saturday April 26, 2025 Australia Central Standard Time 01:25 am Sunday April 27, 2025

Ad

Ad

Where to watch I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15 will be broadcast on YBS, TV Kanazawa, BS Nippon TV, and several other channels on Japanese television. Netflix, Amazon Prime Video, and Hulu will stream the episode in Japan, while Crunchyroll and Muse Asia's YouTube channel will make the episode available for international streaming.

Ad

A brief recap of I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 14

Yuke as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 14 picked up from the ending of episode 13 and continued with Yuke and Rain attending yet another debrief meeting. The high officials within the meeting inquired about Yuke's findings, which revealed that the entire city of Glad Shi-im was transmigrated to the new dungeon from a different world.

Ad

The transmigration evidently was the outcome of a spell activated by King Vordan, which intended to stop the destruction of Glad Shi-im, which was subjected to the Twilight phenomena. Although King Vordan's intentions were benevolent, the spell he formulated couldn't fully transmigrate his subjects. Under the influence of a mysterious ore called the "One Gold," Vordan decided to sacrifice the humanity of his subjects.

The result was Glad Shi-im's transmigration into the Duna dungeon, with all of the residents turning into dungeon monsters in the process. The episode later ended with the Clover Party facing off against the Fullbound Party, who had gone rogue.

Ad

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15: What to expect?

Rain as shown in the anime (Image via Bandai Namco Pictures)

I Left My A-Rank Party anime episode 15 will depict the fight between Fullbound and Clover Party, while both Scordia and Carmine keep the monster hordes engaged outside the castle. Given the appearance of Rain's family and the Salmutarian prince, it is possible that another subplot focusing on the Clover Party's clash with the Salmutarian prince will take place in future episodes.

Ad

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Anupam Barua Anupam is an anime and manga writer at Sportskeeda. Currently pursuing a bachelor’s degree in Logistics & Transportation, Anupam has simultaneously gained professional experience of almost 2 years as a content writer, having worked previously for Otakukart and Sportslumo.



Being part of the anime fandom for over a decade, Anupam believes his greatest strength lies in theorycrafting around animanga series and predicting their plots. His personal experiences have guaranteed him detailed knowledge about the reputation, reception, and plot points of several anime, which he combines with extensive research to report on a topic. They have also taught him the significance of respecting and accurately reporting on community sentiments attached to a particular series, which has now become a non-negotiable part of his writing process.



Anupam’s favorite artist is video game designer Hideo Kojima, whose ability to nonchalantly embed deep messages in his games he deeply admires. When not debating fresh anime theories, Anupam can be found reading or playing combat games. Know More