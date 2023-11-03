I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 6 is set to be released on Tuesday, November 7, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX. It will subsequently be aired on BS Nippon TV, AT-X, and several other networks. Moreover, the series can also be streamed on Crunchyroll.

In the previous episode, viewers saw Rae, Claire, Misha, Rod, Thane, and Yu successfully accepted into the Academy Knights society. But before that, they were required to pass both written and practical exams in which they had to demonstrate their unique talents. Rae and Claire will now have to carry out their first responsibilities in I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers.

I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 6 release time

Rae, Claire, and Misha as seen in I'm in Love with the Villainess (Image via Platinum Vision)

The isekai anime I'm in Love with the Villainess is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Inori and illustrated by Hanagata. It is set to be released as per the following schedule:

I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 6 streaming details

Rae, Relaire, and Claire as seen in I'm in Love with the Villainess (Image via Platinum Vision)

Crunchyroll is streaming the English dub of the anime I'm in Love with the Villainess on the same day it airs in Japan for viewers outside of Asia, including North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and CIS. Additionally, the anime is available for streaming on d Anime Store and ABEMA.

I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 5 recap

Misha, Rae, and Claire as seen in I'm in Love with the Villainess (Image via Platinum Vision)

The previous episode opened with Claire vehemently protesting against keeping alive the monster that Rae had named Ralaire. However, Rae and Misha continued to plead its case.

Since the monster was a water slime type, it could imitate anything in nature. Rae made use of this ability to transform Ralaire into a miniature of Claire and told Claire that the monster only mimicked beautiful women. This flattery convinced Claire, and she agreed to let the monster stay around.

The episode then showed that Rae, Claire, and Misha had all passed the Academy Knights Entry Exam. But they still needed to perform well in the practical exam to become a part of the society.

In the practical exam, mock battles were held. In the first match, Yu and Thane faced off, with the latter emerging victorious. Next, Misha and Rod competed, and although Misha managed to hold her ground for a while, Rod ultimately overwhelmed her with the magnitude of his firepower.

Thane, Rod, and Yu as seen in I'm in Love with the Villainess (Image via Platinum Vision)

Finally, Rae and Claire had their own battle. Claire was determined to win, but Rae made her fall into a deep pit, after which the battle was called off. Thane reminded Claire that she could not have won as Rae had not even used her water powers, which would have been more effective against Claire's fire abilities. However, all three Bauer princes, Rae, Claire, and Misha, qualified for the Academy Knights based on their raw magical abilities.

Since Claire had lost another challenge against Rae, the latter once again made Claire promise that she would not give up, no matter how difficult things might become.

What to expect in I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 6

Claire as seen in I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 6 preview (Image via Platinum Vision)

In I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 6, titled The Secret Must Not Be Told to Anyone, viewers can look forward to seeing a collaboration between the recently inducted Academy Knights members, which include Rae, Claire, Misha, and the three Bauer princes, and the old members, as they brainstorm ideas for their first event.

However, the main focus of I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 6 will be on Rae and Claire, who will embark on a nighttime mission to investigate the appearance of a mysterious entity that has been causing significant disturbances lately.

