I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 8: Release date and time, where to watch, and more

I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 8 is set to be released on Tuesday, November 20, 2023, at 1:30 am JST on Tokyo MX. After that, it will air on AT-X, BS Nippon TV, and other networks. In addition, Crunchyroll offers streaming of the series.

In the last episode, viewers saw Lene transform from Claire's maid to Instructor Lene as she taught the students the fundamentals of customer service. Amid the thrill and excitement for the Foundation Day Fair at the Royal Academy, however, the harsh reality of the discrimination against commoners was highlighted.

I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 8 release time

Claire as seen in I'm in Love with the Villainess (Image via Platinum Vision)

The isekai, I'm in Love with the Villainess, is based on the Japanese light novel series written by Inori and illustrated by Hanagata. Episode 8 of the series is set to be released as per the following schedule:

I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 8 streaming details

Rae as seen in I'm in Love with the Villainess (Image via Platinum Vision)

For viewers outside of Asia, including those in North America, Central America, South America, Europe, Africa, Oceania, the Middle East, and the CIS, Crunchyroll will stream the English dub of the anime I'm in Love with the Villainess on the same day it airs in Japan. Additionally, the anime is available for streaming on d Anime Store and ABEMA.

I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 7 recap

Students of the Royal Academy as seen in I'm in Love with the Villainess (Image via Platinum Vision)

On Foundation Day Fair, everyone crossdressed: the girls wore servant's suits, and the guys wore maid's attire. The service went without hiccups until the crown prince of the Empire of Loro arrived and made an unreasonable demand for a dodo bird dish. Rae, who was attending him, would have gotten into trouble had Claire not skillfully defused the situation.

Later, Rae offered to escort Claire to the fair, an offer that Claire accepted. Within the fairgrounds, commoner students rallied for support in their movement, advocating equality between nobles and commoners.

One of the students approached Rae, but Claire managed to get Rae out of there. She then learned that although Rae had sympathies with their demands, she would still serve Claire.

Rae and Claire as seen in I'm in Love with the Villainess (Image via Platinum Vision)

Rae then presented Claire with an amulet that was supposed to materialize one's love. Claire did not understand why Rae, who had feelings for her, wanted to see her with Prince Thane. Rae explained that the realization of her own love mattered less than Claire being with her loved one.

The reason Rae loved Claire was ultimately revealed: in the real world, where Rae was exhausted and felt suffocated by daily life, playing the game featuring Claire helped her survive.

What to expect in I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 8

Students part of the Commoner Movement as seen in I'm in Love with the Villainess Episode 8 preview (Image via Platinum Vision)

In I'm in Love with the Villainess episode 8, titled The Swirling Currents Are All Machinations, viewers can expect to see Claire, Rae, Misha, and Lene running errands for their school society. However, Prince Yu's attendant, Dede, will attack a student associated with the Commoner Movement.

The preview for the upcoming episode also indicates the appearance of a monster and a strange character who was spotted spying on Claire in the last episode.

