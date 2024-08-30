I Parry Everything Episode 10 will be released on September 6, 2024, at 12 a.m. JST. It will depict the aftermath of Noor singlehandedly neutralizing the entire Magic Kingdom army. Episode 9 made it clear that the attack, including the Dragon of Calamity, was orchestrated by the Magic Kingdom to gain control of the dungeon.

It was revealed that the Magic Kingdom heavily relied on magic constructs. They might continue their attack in Episode 10. The episode will stream on HIDIVE and Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Additionally, the series has been listed for a total of 12 episodes, and an English dub has yet to be confirmed.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the I Parry Everything series.

I Parry Everything episode 10: Release date and time for all regions

I Parry Everything episode 10 will premiere at 12 am JST on Friday, September 6, 2024, as part of the Summer 2024 anime release season. The release timings for different zones are listed below:

Time zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Thursday September 5, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Thursday September 5, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm Thursday September 5, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Thursday

September 5, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Thursday

September 5, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Thursday September 5, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Friday September 6, 2024



Where to watch I Parry Everything episode 10?

I Parry Everything episode 10 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan. For overseas audiences, it will be available to stream on the YouTube channel of Muse Asia. Additionally, viewers can also watch the upcoming episode on HIDIVE. It is, however, currently unavailable on platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll.

A brief recap of I Parry Everything episode 9

Noor and the dragon as shown in the anime (Image via Studio OLM)

I Parry Everything Episode 9 starts with Noor examining his surroundings after defeating the Dragon of Calamity. Despite his heroic deed, Noor jokes that he can't be a hero due to the significant damage done to the kingdom. The dragon, now docile, catches Noor's attention as Lynne, Ines, and Rolo arrive.

Noor mistakenly believes Rolo tamed the dragon and thanks him, though Rolo denies this. Noor assumes Rolo is avoiding credit to prevent others from fearing him and changes the subject, asking Rolo to send the dragon home peacefully, as Noor wishes to avoid slaying it.

Rolo communicates with the dragon, who agrees and flies away. As Noor and his party bid the dragon farewell, it is suddenly shot down by a magical projectile from the Magic Kingdom, which had been using the dragon to cause chaos in the Kingdom of Clays. The Magic Kingdom's true aim is to seize control of a dungeon and showcase its magical-technology hybrid weaponry. They launch a surprise magic cannon attack on Ines, but Noor deflects it.

While the group retreats, Noor stays behind to buy time. Lynne offers him "last aid," but instead of a defensive spell, she blasts Noor into the Magic Kingdom's army. Shaken but determined, Noor disarms the army and neutralizes their magic cannons and shields. The episode ends with Noor inadvertently humiliating the Magic Kingdom's King, who flees in terror.

I Parry Everything episode 10: What to expect? (speculative)

I Parry Everything Episode 10 will continue Noor's assault on the entire Magic Kingdom army. Although most of the army has been neutralized, even the Six Sovereigns may enter the battlefield to apprehend their aggressor.

