I Parry Everything Episode 9 will be released on August 30, 2024, at 12 am JST and will depict the aftermath of Noor handing a humiliating defeat to the Dragon of Calamity. Episode 8 made it clear that the entire situation was orchestrated by a neighboring country to gain access to the dungeon within Lynne's kingdom.

The kingdom might launch a much more direct assault in the next episode. The episode will stream on HIDIVE and Muse Asia's YouTube channel. Additionally, the series has been listed for a total of 12 episodes, and an English dub has yet to be confirmed.

Disclaimer- This article contains spoilers for the I Parry Everything series.

I Parry Everything episode 9: Release date and time for all regions

Trending

I Parry Everything episode 9 will premiere at 12 am JST on Friday, August 30, 2024, as part of the Summer 2024 anime release season. The release timings for different zones are listed below:

Time zones Release Time Release Day Release Date Pacific Daylight Time 8 am Thursday August 29, 2024 Eastern Daylight Time 11 am Thursday August 29, 2024 British Summer Time 4 pm Thursday August 29, 2024 Central European Summer Time 5 pm Thursday

August 29, 2024 Indian Standard Time 8:30 pm Thursday

August 29, 2024 Philippine Standard Time 11 pm Thursday August 29, 2024 Australia Central Standard Time 12:30 am Friday August 30, 2024

Where to watch I Parry Everything episode 9?

I Parry Everything episode 9 will be broadcast on Tokyo MX, BS11, and other networks in Japan. For overseas audiences, it will be available to stream on the YouTube channel of Muse Asia. Additionally, viewers can also watch the upcoming episode on HIDIVE. It is, however, currently unavailable on platforms like Netflix and Crunchyroll.

A brief recap of I Parry Everything episode 8

The Dragon of Calamity as shown in the anime (Image via Studio OLM)

I Parry Everything Episode 8 begins with a flashback of young Noor talking with his father. Noor’s father explains that many evil dragons exist, and those who defeat them bring immense wealth to their lands, becoming heroes known as “Dragonslayers.” Noor expresses his desire to become a Dragonslayer, but his father warns that ancient dragons possess immense power and knowledge, making it dangerous for a child like Noor.

The episode then shifts to Noor waking up in Lynne’s carriage, where they spot the Dragon of Calamity revealed in Episode 7. Lynne’s brother, Rein, mocks the situation, realizing the neighboring country would unleash such a calamity over a minor conflict.

He orders the kingdom to evacuate. Lynne, losing hope, follows Noor’s plan to modify her Windblast and launch him to the capital, though Noor realizes it too late and is sent hurtling toward the dragon.

King Clays confronting the Dragon of Calamity as shown in the anime (Image via Studio OLM)

Meanwhile, King Clays resolves to wound the dragon, wondering how the conflict over the “Dungeon of the Lost” escalated so much. The dragon’s breath attack is deflected by Noor, who then confronts it. The dragon grows frustrated as Noor doesn’t acknowledge it as an enemy, leading it to lose confidence. Noor eventually defeats the dragon and makes it submit, joking that he’ll never be a hero.

I Parry Everything episode 9: What to expect? (speculative)

Expand Tweet

I Parry Everything Episode 9 will likely depict the aftermath of Noor's fight against the Dragon of Calamity. Although in episode 8, Noor utterly humiliated the dragon, it is possible that the dragon's handlers become Noor's next opponent in episode 9.

Related links-

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback