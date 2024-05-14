Solo Leveling season 2 to showcase more than Sung Jinwoo, producer Sota Furuhashi reveals

Solo Leveling season 2 looks to be already in production following the first season's massive success. The anime adaptation was announced in 2022 at the Anime Expo 2022, with Studio A-1 Pictures working behind the scenes with Shunsuke Nakashige as director, Noboru Kimura as scriptwriter, Tomoko Sudo overseeing character design, and Hiroyuki Sawano composing the music.

The animating studio and all the cast involved did a brilliant job bringing the series to life. Producer Sota Furuhashi, when interviewed by Crunchyroll, revealed some exciting things, about Solo Leveling season 2 as well.

Solo Leveling season 2 to be more expansive, reveals producer Sota Furuhashi

Sota Furuhashi was recently interviewed by Crunchyroll on the two series he was involved with over the past year or so, Mashle: Magic and Muscles and Solo Leveling.

Furuhashi had a sit down with Japanese idol and voice actor Sally Amaki to talk about his latest ventures on Aniplex After Hours. Speaking about Solo Leveling, the producer shared how the anime received overwhelming support from both Japan and foreign countries.

Elaborating upon Solo Leveling season 2, Furuhashi stated:

“This time we’ll also turn the spotlight on the supporting characters and fill in the story a bit more as we wrap things up, so you’ll get a more 360-degree look at the world of Solo Leveling in Season 2.”

Furuhashi acknowledged that season 1 focused more on Sung Jinwoo and his development as a character. Moving forward, Solo Leveling season 2 would continue this trend, but shed more light on supporting characters. Such a move will give fans a more comprehensive understanding of the Solo Leveling universe.

Chugong's series has a great supporting cast. Some names viewers might see more of include Cha Hae-in, Yoo Jinho, Choi Jong-in, Baek Yoonho and others.

The interview saw Furuhashi and Amaki speak about the anime's well-received action sequences. The former shared how they paid attention to detail when it came to the difference in Jinwoo’s skills as he grew more powerful and leveled up.

“While you’ll have to wait some time for the second season to come out, I hope you’ll all keep that strong support coming while we work hard to make an even higher quality Season 2 together with the studio,” he finished.

Final thoughts

Solo Leveling season 2 has successfully built the hype it was looking for. The first season showcased the kind of job A-1 Pictures is capable of. The anime's success and fans' overwhelming response stands testament to their hard work.

The producer's words are promising and considering how the studio handled season 1, season 2 will surely kick it up a notch. Moreover, the first season featured a number of anime-original scenes, which boosted the story's relability and depth.

As he revealed, a deeper look at supporting characters means a big step towards enhancing the Solo Leveling experience.

