Solo Leveling season 2 won't resolve this cliffhanger from season 1

Shortly after the season 1 finale, Solo Leveling season 2 was announced. The first season ended on an explosive high, with Sung Jin-Woo being crowned the "Shadow Monarch" while awakening a frightening new ability.

What's more, the opponent who nearly killed him, Igris the Blood Red Commander, has now shifted his loyalties. Shadow Extraction, Jin-Woo's new skill, allows him to call upon the shadows of his vanquished foes to arise and serve in his Shadow Army. The ending bit of episode 12 will likely be the best moment of season 1 by far.

However, season 1 also left fans on a major cliffhanger. What is being referred to here is Hwang Dongsoo. This article will cover whether or not season 2 titled Solo Leveling: Arise from the Shadow will address this narrative and how.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers for Solo Leveling season 2.

Solo Leveling season 2 will not address the first season's cliffhanger

Given the pacing of the first season, it is unlikely that Solo Leveling season 2 will resolve the part of the story involving Hwang Dongsoo. Fans will recall that following the Kang Taeshik incident, Woo Jinchul warned Jin-Woo that an S-Rank hunter named Hwang Dongsoo had him in his sights.

This served as additional motivation for Jin-Woo to get stronger and grind on leveling up quicker. However, for those wondering if these two will face each other in season 2, they will not. From the looks of things, Solo Leveling season 2 will focus on the Jeju Island Arc, which it has been building up from episode 1.

With this new ability (Shadow Extraction), Jin-Woo is more powerful than ever and continues to develop. The action kicks off right after Jin-Woo attends Sung Jinah's parent-teacher conference. Jin-Woo and Han Song-Yi join a raid that the White Tiger Guild is about to embark upon.

This is where he would meet White Tiger's new A-Rank Tank, Kim Chul. However, disaster strikes when the gate they enter turns into a Red Gate (that closes upon entry and remains shut until certain conditions are met). During this event, a face-off between Hwang Dongsoo and Baek Yoonho (White Tiger Guild Master) is teased.

The Jeju Island Arc will prove to be the most epic yet gruesome arc yet. The incident at Jeju Island has been traumatic, to say the least, for many Hunters, including Yoonho and Choi Jong-In.

Solo Leveling season 2 will introduce other S-Rank Hunters from other countries, including the famous Goto Ryuji. For those wondering, yes there will be a brief face-off between Ryuji and Jin-Woo. Following the Red Gate incident, Jin-Woo will return to the Demon Castle to acquire the ingredients for the Elixir of Life.

The second season will also witness Jin-Woo apply for rank re-evaluation. Also, season 2 will see the introduction of Demon Princess, Esil Radiru. Lastly, gauging by A-1 Pictures' cliffhanger in season 1, the final episode of season 2 will also replicate the same, but tease fans with a sneak peek at the Ant King aka Beru.

Solo Leveling season 2 will perhaps not resolve the Hwang Dongsoo situation just yet. A lot of events unfold prior to that feud meeting its end, and along the way, Jin-Woo continues to level up and acquire terrifying strength.

For those who don't want to wait, they can pick up the Manhwa from chapter 46, beginning at Jinah's parent-teacher conference. Novel enjoyers can continue the story from chapter 56, with the same.

