Will Esil Appear in Solo Leveling Season 1? Explored

With only episode 2 of the Solo Leveling anime out on Saturday, fans are already excited and eagerly awaiting the introduction of their favorite characters. Thus far, only the protagonist Sung Jin-Woo has received major screen time with cameos from Cha Hae-In and Choi Jung-In.

Manhwa readers will be aware of a certain name who has grown in popularity since her introduction and has been turning heads ever since - Esil Radiru. The demon noble and Radiru Clan princess floored fans with her honesty, openness, and affable personality. Sure she tried to kill Jin-Woo but still, loveable nonetheless. This article details whether or not she might appear in Solo Leveling season 1.

Solo Leveling: Will Esil Radiru debut in Season 1?

A decimated Sung Jin-Woo in Solo Leveling episode 2 (Image via A-1 Pictures)

To answer this question simply, demon princess Esil Radiru might appear in episode 12 of the first season if the studio continues to animate 7 chapters per episode. Episode 2 covered chapters 4 – 10 of the webtoon, which is a little intriguing considering they adapted the first 3 chapters for episode 1.

This kind of pacing would allow the animators to cover 80 to 81 chapters of the manhwa. It is at that point that Esil makes an appearance, in chapter 81 to be specific.

The other possibility lies in the rumour of season 1 having 2 cours. If the studio decides to return to adapting 3 chapters into an episode, she will most likely appear at the end of the second cour, given that each cour is 12 episodes long. This will give the story a slower pacing but allow it to continue for longer. However, 2 cours is still a rumor and unconfirmed from A-1 Pictures' end.

Who is Esil Radiru?

Quite human-like in appearance, Esil Radiru was the Radiru Clan princess. She had long purple hair, large red eyes with markings around them, pronounced canines (pointed teeth on both sides of the mouth), and a slender build. Being a Demon Noble, she was strong for her species, measuring up in strength to an S-Rank Hunter.

She appears in the Solo Leveling Manhwa in chapter 81 when Jin-woo reaches the 80th floor of the Demon Castle. There, he confronted her and her clan's knights sent by her father to eliminate him. He dispatched them with ease and spared her life when she surrendered.

Sung Jin-Woo in action in Solo Leveling (Image via Chugong, D&C Media)

He collected what he came for, the 80th floor's entry permit from her clan, and she ended up accompanying him on the journey ahead. The pair made their way through to the 100th floor, with Jin-Woo making short work of the enemies on each floor. Finally, on floor 100, they were faced with Demon King Baran.

What ensued was an intense battle with Hunter and Demon Princess at one end and Demon King at the other. The pair managed to beat the Baran and clear the 100th floor. Esil then invited Jin-Woo for a grand feast on the 80th floor but he was solely interested in the Holy Water of Life and bid her farewell, disappearing via Shadow Exchange.

In Conclusion

The God Statue as seen in Solo Leveling (Image via A-1 Pictures)

Solo Leveling episode 2 covered a bit more than what was initially expected. This could be due to the studio wanting to bring Jin-Woo's abilities to the center stage quicker. Whatever the case may be, the next episode should be an indicator of future pacing. As mentioned, Esil will only appear in season 1 if it receives a second cour or through the 7-chapter pacing.

In the third case, she is bound to make her anime debut in season 2 as the story will have progressed far enough. Presently, the third episode is 4 days away and likely the secrets of the Notification Jin-Woo received at the end of episode 2 will be revealed alongside the concept of Hunter Awakening and Mana.