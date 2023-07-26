In/Spectre season 3: Exploring the renewal status of the anime series

In/Spectre season 3 has been the topic of discussion among many anime and manga fans. Those who have watched the first two installments of the In/Spectre anime are eagerly anticipating the next season. While this series may not be extremely popular, it certainly has a sizable fan base that is quite dedicated to the show.

Since then, viewers and readers alike have kept their eyes peeled for any announcements regarding new anime content. Fans have wondered whether an In/Spectre season 3 renewal has been announced.

Unfortunately, no such announcement has yet been made, and only time will tell whether or not it will receive another installment of the anime adaptation.

With that said, let us take a look at the status of the manga and understand where In/Spectre season 3 will pick up from.

Which chapter will In/Spectre season 3 start adapting? Manga status explored

The third season of the In/Spectre anime will most likely begin by adapting chapter 17. As for the status of the manga, it is ongoing, and the story has not been concluded yet.

At the time of writing, a total of 54 chapters had been released. While the chapter count might be small, a considerable amount of the story has been explored.

Each chapter is about 80 pages, meaning there is enough content for the animation studio to adapt for In/Spectre season 3. Those who wish to read the chapters will have to wait for them to be compiled into a volume.

People can then buy it from Kodansha, Amazon, and BookWalker, among other stores. There are a total of 18 volumes, each containing about 60 chapters.

InSpectre/ anime status, cast, and staff

As stated earlier, the anime series has released two seasons and had 24 episodes in total, with Brain’s Base animating both of them.

This studio might not be as popular, but they have worked on some incredible projects such as Baccano! and Yahari Ore no Seishun Love Comedy wa Machigatteiru (Oregairu).

Keiji Gotoh, who directed both installments of the In/Spectre anime, is also credited with Chojiku Robo Meguru and D.N. Angel. Here’s a detailed list of staff that worked in both seasons:

Series Composition - Noboru Takagi

Script - Ava Yoshinaga, Noboru Takagai, and Sachio Yanai

Music - Akihiro Manabe

Original Creators - Chasiba Katabe (manga creator) and Kyou Shirodaira (novel author)

Character Design - Takatoshi Honda (season 1) and Kentarou Matsumoto (season 2)

Chief Animation Director - Takatoshi Honda (season 1) and Kentarou Matsumoto (season 2)

Theme Song: Lie and a Chameleon (season 1 opening), Mamoru Miyano (season 1 ending), KanoeRana (season 2 opening), and Mamoru Miyano (season 2 ending)

Here’s the cast of the first two seasons that fans can also expect in In/Spectre season 3:

Kotoko Iwanaga - Akari Kito

Kuro Sakuragawa - Mamoru Miyano

Rikka Sakuragawa - Mayumi Sako

Saki Yumihara - Misato Fukuen

Karin Nanase - Sumire Uesaka

Fans are eager to see In/Spectre season 3 announced by the official team. However, the second season finished airing on March 27, 2023. Since that is the case, fans will have to wait at least a few months or a year for any news surrounding the In/Spectre anime.

Stay tuned, as we will update you with the latest news surrounding the aforementioned anime and manga series.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.