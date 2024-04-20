Indra and Ashura's existence in Naruto is the inverse of Hindu mythology and the plot proves it

Naruto is an anime that needs no introduction. Masashi Kishimoto's magnum opus is known far wide and even among those who do not follow anime. The host of characters, intricately developed plot, epic fight sequences, and master storytelling make it fit to be among the "Big Three".

When looked at closely, there are hints of Hindu mythology mixed in with various elements in the plot of the anime. One major point here would be the existence of Hagoromo Otsutsuki's sons, Ashura and Indra. These names have been taken directly from Hinduism, but are differently represented in the series.

Naruto: Indra and Ashura stand as opposites of the originals from Hindu mythology

Indra and Ashura Otsutsuki in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

In the Naruto anime, Indra and Ashura began as a peaceful and loving brotherly duo. Under their father Hagoromo's tutelage, both studied Ninshu in the hopes of one of them becoming the great sage's successor.

As time passed, Indra turned out to be the more gifted, something of a prodigy who amazed everyone with his natural ability and impressive growth rate. At the other end, Ashura lived in his brother's shadow, with no natural talent.

Later, Ashura too awakened his own power which rivaled that of his brother. Eventually, it was Ashura who inherited his father's will. Elsewhere, due to Zetsu's manipulation, Indra began to despise his father and brother and this proved to be the final nail in the coffin. This enraged Indra, thus leading to a battle between the two brothers.

In essence, Ashura represented the "Sun", a force for good, love, friendship, and principles. Contrastingly, Indra represented the "Moon", a force for vanity, destruction, and hatred.

The originals from Hindu Mythology

Indra and Ashura Otsutsuki in Naruto (Image via Studio Pierrot)

Kishimoto has been known to follow Buddhism and took inspiration from Hindu Mythology for his characters. However, he chose to completely reverse the roles of the original Indra and Ashura.

Originally, Indra is said to be the Leader of the Gods and the Lord of Heaven. He represents everything that is good and pure and is associated with the sky, lightning, weather, thunder, storms, rains, river flows, and war.

However, Ashura is the name given to fearsome demigods who are hungry for power. Associated with destruction and despair, Ashuras live in a constant state of fear of the Gods and are considered their enemies.

Finally tying it together

Kishimoto chose to reverse the roles when he introduced the two characters into his story. Hence, it is fitting that he chose to use the Sun and Moon as accurate representations.

Moreover, it makes sense as to why Indra's chakra took the form of lightning. Hints like these were dropped at multiple points in the story, pointing to Kishimoto's inspirations behind the brothers. In addition, their constant struggle against each other through repeated reincarnation depicts the Gods' everlasting feud with the Ashura.

