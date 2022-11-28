Infamous 'I am about to act up,' Bleach meme finally animated

With Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War, Studio Pierrot has finally animated the infamous scene featuring Ichigo Kurosaki in the rain as Byakuya Kuchiki asks him to save the Soul Society. While this was a very touching scene in and of itself, with fans wanting to see it animated for over a decade, Bleach fans had also turned it into a meme.

Tite Kubo's Bleach is finally back, thanks to Studio Pierrot's decision to bring the series back for the final Thousand-Year Blood War arc. The story focuses on the war between the Shinigami and Quincy as the Father of the Quincy has finally woken up after being sealed for thousand years after his fight against the Gotei 13.

With revenge in mind, Yhwach has launched his attack on the Gotei 13 with his Sternritter, all of whom possess the ability to steal Bankai.

Studio Pierrot finally animated the infamous Bleach meme

After nearly a decade-long wait, Studio Pierrot has finally animated the famous scene where Byakuya Kuchiki asked one last favor to Ichigo before he thought he was about to pass away.

In the scene, Ichigo had only reached Soul Society and had headed straight for the Division 6 captain. The original scene had Byakuya saying, "Please. Protect Soul Society. Kurosaki Ichigo," however, this was turned into a meme by the fans, where they changed the dialogue to "I'm bout to act up. On God."

The line itself is quite suggestive, where someone is trying to reject the urge to do something but is unable to do so due to the things that are either happening around them or with them.

In the original scene, Ichigo looked extremely angry after seeing the Soul Society in ruins. He wanted to protect Soul Society and take down the enemy who initiated the attack on Seireitei, who was none other than the Father of the Quincy, Yhwach.

However, in the episode, he was instantly defeated by Yhwach, only for his Bankai to get cut into two by the Sternritter Grandmaster Jugram Haschwalth.

Looking at the original manga panel and several ecchi protagonists with their hair down, it was not a stretch for the manga's fans to create a suggestive meme based on the manga panel; however, there are several other iterations of the same.

After Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War aired on DisneyPlus, one fan predicted that the anime would spawn a Disney-based meme. Per the meme's context, Mickey Mouse is most likely injured after fighting an enemy. After losing all hope, he asks Kurosaki Ichigo to save the Mickey Mouse Clubhouse, which is a direct analogy for the Soul Society in this meme.

With many fans of the series perplexed by the manga's title, it was inevitable that a meme would be created.

While the original name for the manga was kept after the color of the Shinigami robes, i.e., Black, Tite Kubo thought it was too simple and decided to name the series after its inversion, which was White. However, that too wasn't good enough, which is why he named the series Bleach. The logic behind it was that he decided to change the series' name from black to white, which basically meant that he bleached the Shinigami's black robes to white to create the series' name.

The same logic is used in the above meme, where the context has Byakuya asking Ichigo to become the Bleach and defeat the evil/darkness that has been set upon the Soul Society.

