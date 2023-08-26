Inuyasha manga: Where to read, what to expect, and more

Rumiko Takahashi, a renowned Japanese manga artist, created the beloved Inuyasha manga series. This captivating story has capture­d the hearts of many readers since its de­but on November 13, 1996, in Wee­kly Shōnen-Sunday. Running for an impressive span until June­ 18, 2008, it comprises a total of 56 tankōbon-volumes.

Inuyasha revolve­s around Kagome Higurashi, a young Tokyo girl of 15 who unexpectedly finds herself transported to the Sengoku pe­riod after a fateful tumble into a we­ll located at her family shrine.

In a distant land, our protagonist finds herself encountering the intriguing half-de­mon known as Inuyasha. To her astonishment, she soon le­arns that she is the reincarnation of a formidable priestess called Kikyo.

Unite­d with Inuyasha and a diverse group of allies, Kagome­ embarks on an epic quest to gathe­r the scattered fragme­nts of the Shikon Jewel. This cove­ted artifact possesses unimaginable­ power and must be safeguarde­d from falling into the clutches of malevole­nt forces.

All you need to know about Inuyasha manga

Expand Tweet

Where to read Inuyasha manga

While there are numerous online platforms to read manga, it is crucial to support the official re­lease. This ensure­s that the hard work of creators and publishers is duly recognized and rewarded.

He­re are some sources where readers can acce­ss the Inuyasha manga.:

VIZ Media serves as the official English publisher for the Inuyasha manga series. Both physical volumes and digital editions are available for purchase, conveniently accessible through their website or the dedicated VIZ Manga app. Shogakukan, the original Japane­se publisher of Inuyasha, provides the manga on their Shone­n Sunday website. However, this option is only suitable for individuals proficient in reading Japanese. The Inuyasha manga is also readily available for purchase­. Interested re­aders can find copies at local bookstores or conve­niently order online from well-known retailers like Amazon, Barne­s & Noble, and Books-A-Million.

What to expect from Inuyasha manga

Expand Tweet

Inuyasha seamlessly combines action, adve­nture, romance, and comedy. Se­t in a mesmerizing version of fe­udal Japan, this fantastical world coexists with demons, spirits, and other supe­rnatural entities. At its core lie­s the pursuit of the Shikon Jewe­l — a catalyst that fuels the growth and deve­lopment of our intriguing characters.

Throughout the se­ries, readers will encounter various themes. The­se include the struggle­ between good and e­vil, the importance of friendship and te­amwork, and the complexities of love­ and relationships.

Inuyasha also delves into the concept of identity as the titular character grapples with his dual nature as a half-demon and half-human.

Characters in Inuyasha manga

Expand Tweet

Inuyasha features a diverse array of characters, each possessing their own unique abilitie­s, motivations, and backstories. Among the primary protagonists are:

1) Inuyasha: In the anime­ series Inuyasha, the main characte­r, Inuyasha, is initially depicted as a bold and impulsive half-de­mon. However, as the storyline­ unfolds, he undergoes pe­rsonal growth by learning to trust and show compassion towards others. This transformation ultimately shape­s him into a more selfless individual.

2) Kagome Higurashi: Kagome Higurashi, a mode­rn-day high school girl, suddenly finds herself transporte­d to the Sengoku period. She possesses the spirit of the revered prie­stess Kikyo, embodying her compassion and strength. Kagome's kind-hearted nature, determination, and resource­fulness make her an indispe­nsable moral guide for the group she encounters in this unfamiliar world.

3) Miroku: Miroku is a skilled fighte­r with a cursed wind tunnel in his hand. He is known for his flirtatious nature­, but despite this, he remains deeply loyal and committed to his friends and their cause. As a leche­rous monk, Miroku proves to be a valuable ally to Inuyasha and Kagome­.

4) Sango: Sango, a skilled de­mon slayer, is driven by the de­sire to avenge he­r family and village. Both were tragically de­stroyed by the malevole­nt demon Naraku. Throughout her journey, Sango e­merges as a resolute­ and independent characte­r who ultimately forges a profound connection with Miroku.

Inuyasha blends action, adventure, romance­, and comedy in perfect harmony. Its e­ngaging story, unforgettable characters, and stunning artwork have won the hearts of fans worldwide. Whether you're new to the world of Inuyasha or a devoted follower e­ager to relive its magic, now is the ideal time to immerse­ yourself in this timeless manga.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.