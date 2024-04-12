Iron Giant's apology could be One Piece's latest mythological inspiration

One Piece chapter 1112 is set to be released on April 22, 2024. The previous chapter showcased the powers of the Gorosei, who would settle for nothing less than to kill Vegapunk with their own hands. The chapter also showed the alliance between the Straw Hat Pirates and the giants who fought against one of the Gorosei.

However, the chapter's spotlight was none other than the reveal of the ancient Iron Gaint, who stood up, and the first words that came out of his mouth were an apology to the JoyBoy.

As expected, fans had no idea what this apology could be related to. Before this, fans had already speculated that the giant robot was one of JoyBoy's crewmates, so it could be related to the latter. It could also be related to an ancient robot from Greek mythology, which relates this robot to the Ancient Kingdom.

Disclaimer: This article contains potential spoilers from the One Piece manga.

Exploring the reason behind the Iron Giant's apology to JoyBoy in One Piece

The Iron Gaint as seen in the anime (Image via Toei Animation)

One Piece chapter 1111 started with the conclusion of the fight between Lucci and Zoro, as Jinbe landed the finishing blow on the CP-0 agent. Unfortunately, Lucci was still alive after withstanding Jinbe's attack, but the Straw Hats had to evade and join their companions.

The chapter then showcased the giants' reunion and Luffy's excitement over getting a chance to meet each other once again. The Gorosei Mercury tried to become a party popper and sent a wave of Conqueror's Haki in their direction, causing Luffy's body part to blow away. He later managed to pull himself back into shape.

The giants attacked the Gorosei, but Saint Saturn tried to enter the battle with his poison. Fortunately, Luffy kicked both of the Gorosei using a basketball bat. The chapter ended with the Iron Giant standing up and apologizing to JoyBoy for something.

The Iron Gaint standing up (Image via Shueisha)

The Iron Gaint could be inspired by Talos, a robot in Greek mythology who protected the ancient ruins of Europe from pirates. Talos was also one of the first robots in ancient civilization, which could indicate his connection with the Iron Giant in One Piece.

Talos guarded the ancient ruins. So, the Iron Giant could also be responsible for protecting something valuable. Fans speculate that the Iron Giant was the guardian of the Ancient Kingdom, and he protected it from the World Government. Fans speculate JoyBoy to be a close ally of the Ancient Kingdom as both of them could have the aim of uniting the whole world.

Fans also speculated that the Iron Gaint could be one of the ancient weapons, Uranus. The planet Uranus of the solar system is also termed the 'Ice Giant' because of its cold temperature and ice-forming molecules.

Putting all of this together, the Iron Giant could be the ancient weapon Uranus, who was responsible for protecting the Ancient Kingdom while JoyBoy was away. Unfortunately, the Iron Giant ran out of power, which led to the World Government invading the kingdom.

The Iron Giant woke up with the sound of the drums of liberation of Luffy's Gear 5 after centuries during the Egghead arc in chapter 1092, and he moved in chapter 1111. His first words were an apology to JoyBoy because he couldn't protect the Ancient Kingdom from the World Government.

