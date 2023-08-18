Is Black Clover Manga canceled? Latest publication decision, Explained

After the spoilers for the latest Black Clover manga dropped online, fans of the series were met with a shocking news. The series was no longer set to be published in Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump magazine. With this, the fandom was left to wonder if the series was canceled by the publication house. However, the series hasn't been canceled, its publication has just been shifted to a different magazine.

Yuki Tabata's Black Clover follows the story of Asta, an orphan boy from Hage Village in the Clover Kingdom. He dreams of becoming the Wizard King. However, in a world where everyone has magic, Asta has none. Fortunately, he comes across a five-leaf grimoire with the powers of anti-magic in it.

Shueisha's latest decision with the publication of Black Clover manga has been favorable for mangaka Yuki Tabata

As mentioned earlier, the Black Clover manga has not been canceled. The manga, which was part of the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine for eight years is getting transferred to another Shueisha magazine called Jump Giga.

Fans have known that the manga is in its final arc and is expected to finish soon. So, when the manga changed its magazine, fans were left distraught as they worried about the series' future. With only one chapter set to release every three months, fans began to believe that the series had virtually ended.

However, this is far from the truth. At the end of Black Clover chapter 368, the manga creator Yuki Tabata shared a handwritten message to fans.

As per the message, the manga creator wrote that he was having trouble keeping up with the weekly serialization's demands, which is why he spoke with the editorial department of Shueisha to come to a solution. Following that, they decided to transfer the manga to Jump Giga, which would allow the mangaka ample time to work on a good conclusion to the series.

Tabata also added that he had several other stories that he needed to draw for the series. Hence, he apologized to fans for the long wait and asked them to wait patiently as he will soon bring them to the series' conclusion.

As evident from the manga creator's message, the Black Clover manga is not canceled. Instead, the series creator was trying his best to give the fans the best possible conclusion to the series. While this would lead to fans waiting for three months for a single chapter (which means quaterly updates), this was the best solution for the mangaka considering the poor conditions at his home.

How many chapters can fans expect Black Clover manga to release in Jump Giga?

As one can observe from the magazine's release schedule, most manga that are published in Jump Giga are either one-shots or a series that ends in about 3-4 chapters. While Black Clover manga is not going to end with the next chapter, it is expected to end soon. Hence, fans can expect the manga to release 3-4 chapters before it comes to a halt.

This may alarm fans to think that the manga is being rushed, but that isn't true. In reality, the manga that gets published in the magazine usually are 50-60 pages long. Thus, even if the manga were to only publish four chapters, there would still be enough content for an entirely new manga volume.

