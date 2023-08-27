Is the Black Clover manga ending in 2023? Series' future after leaving Weekly Shonen Jump, explored

The Black Clover manga has officially left the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, leaving fans curious about the reasons behind this departure. Moreover, the unexpected move to Jump GIGA raised questions about the manga's future.
However, the motivations behind Black Clover's relocation is due to the concerns regarding the creator's health. Given Jump GIGA's quarterly schedules for the series it publishes, it raises the question of what this transition could mean for Yuki Tabata's manga.
Aside from this, another concern that the fandom has been raising currently is if there is a possibility of the manga ending soon. But even if Black Clover may not be reaching its grand finale, the manga won't be finished this year. Part of the reason being 2023 is already in the latter stage of the year, so readers can at least expect one or two chapters this year before the rest of the conclusive chapters releases next year.
Black Clover manga's shift to Shueisha's Jump GIGA is a positive outcome for mangaka Yuki Tabata
The decision to move Black Clover manga from Shueisha's Weekly Shonen Jump to its sister magazine, Jump GIGA, was because of the schedule and personal health issues faced by the series' creator, Yuki Tabata. In a sincere message to fans, Tabata disclosed his ongoing struggle with the demanding weekly release schedule.
Understanding the detrimental impact that the publishing demands from Weekly Shonen Jump was having on his well-being and artistic process, he engaged in conversations with Shueisha's editorial team. Soon after, it was decided that Black Clover will be moved to Jump GIGA.
Jump GIGA releases new chapters on a quarterly basis, meaning that readers can expect a new Black Clover manga chapter every three months. Although some fans may be initially disappointed by the longer wait between chapters, this schedule change does come with a positive aspect.
With this adjusted schedule, Tabata will have ample time to meticulously craft each chapter. Each installment is anticipated to span between 50-60 pages, which will enable him to insert a more intricate narrative, character growth, and breathtaking clashes.
The decision to switch to Jump GIGA potentially demonstrates a commitment to giving the Black Clover manga a fulfilling and carefully planned conclusion, all while prioritizing the creator's health and well-being. Fans have shown their understanding and support for this choice, recognizing Tabata's dedication in delivering an exceptional ending to his manga.
The decision to move Black Clover to Jump GIGA is significant, particularly when considering the recent trends of other manga series making similar transitions. For example, Gintama shifted to Jump GIGA in September 2018 and concluded less than a year later in June 2019, with the final volume released in October of that same year. This pattern implies that manga series are often relocated to Jump GIGA as they near their end.
Jump GIGA's publication style sets it apart, as it emphasizes one-shot stories by new artists and features short series or epilogues for popular magazine series. Thus, this unique approach adds to the impact of their move.
While there is no definitive evidence to suggest that Black Clover is ending this year, the content presented in Jump GIGA indicates that it may potentially be nearing its conclusion.
By shifting Black Clover manga to Jump GIGA, it could mean that the series is nearing its end, potentially with only a few chapters remaining. There may even be a longer, 40-50 page chapter for the grand finale. However, this move also follows the historical patterns of some of the popular series within the manga industry when concluding a long-running series.
Final thoughts
The decision to move Black Clover from Weekly Shonen Jump to Jump GIGA can be primarily attributed to Yuki Tabata's health concerns and the desire for a more suitable schedule. Similar transitions of other series to Jump GIGA have often implied the approaching end of the story, potentially allowing for longer chapters for a grand finale.
Although there is no concrete evidence of an imminent conclusion, this move aligns with industry trends toward concluding long-running series and sets the stage for an exciting culmination.
Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.