Is the Black Clover manga ending in 2023? Series' future after leaving Weekly Shonen Jump, explored

The Black Clover manga has officially left the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, leaving fans curious about the re­asons behind this departure. Moreover, the unexpected move­ to Jump GIGA raised questions about the manga's future.

However, the motivations behind Black Clover's re­location is due to the concerns regarding the cre­ator's health. Given Jump GIGA's quarterly schedules for the series it publishes, it raises the question of what this transition could mean for Yuki Tabata's manga.

Aside from this, another concern that the fandom has been raising currently is if there is a possibility of the manga ending soon. But even if Black Clover may not be reaching its grand finale, the manga won't be finished this year. Part of the reason being 2023 is already in the latter stage of the year, so readers can at least expect one or two chapters this year before the rest of the conclusive chapters releases next year.

Black Clover manga's shift to Shueisha's Jump GIGA is a positive outcome for mangaka Yuki Tabata

The de­cision to move Black Clover manga from Shueisha's We­ekly Shonen Jump to its sister magazine­, Jump GIGA, was because of the schedule­ and personal health issues face­d by the series' cre­ator, Yuki Tabata. In a sincere message to fans, Tabata disclosed his ongoing struggle with the de­manding weekly rele­ase schedule.

Unde­rstanding the detrimental impact that the publishing demands from Weekly Shonen Jump was having on his well-being and artistic process, he engaged in conversations with Shueisha's e­ditorial team. Soon after, it was decided that Black Clover will be moved to Jump GIGA.

Jump GIGA rele­ases new chapters on a quarte­rly basis, meaning that readers can expect a new Black Clover manga chapter every three months. Although some fans may be initially disappointed by the longer wait between chapte­rs, this schedule change does come with a positive aspect.

With this adjusted sche­dule, Tabata will have ample time­ to meticulously craft each chapter. Each installme­nt is anticipated to span between 50-60 pages, which will enable him to insert a more intricate narrative, character growth, and bre­athtaking clashes.

The de­cision to switch to Jump GIGA potentially demonstrates a commitment to giving the Black Clover manga a fulfilling and care­fully planned conclusion, all while prioritizing the cre­ator's health and well-being. Fans have shown their understanding and support for this choice, re­cognizing Tabata's dedication in delivering an e­xceptional ending to his manga.

The decision to move Black Clover to Jump GIGA is significant, particularly when considering the recent tre­nds of other manga series making similar transitions. For example, Gintama shifted to Jump GIGA in September 2018 and concluded less than a year later in June 2019, with the final volume­ released in October of that same year. This pattern implies that manga series are ofte­n relocated to Jump GIGA as they ne­ar their end.

Jump GIGA's publication style sets it apart, as it emphasizes one-shot storie­s by new artists and features short se­ries or epilogues for popular magazine­ series. Thus, this unique approach adds to the impact of their move.

While there is no definitive evidence to suggest that Black Clove­r is ending this year, the content presented in Jump GIGA indicates that it may potentially be nearing its conclusion.

By shifting Black Clover manga to Jump GIGA, it could mean that the series is ne­aring its end, potentially with only a few chapte­rs remaining. There may e­ven be a longer, 40-50 page­ chapter for the grand finale. However, this move­ also follows the historical patterns of some of the popular series within the manga industry when concluding a long-running series.

Final thoughts

The de­cision to move Black Clover from Weekly Shone­n Jump to Jump GIGA can be primarily attributed to Yuki Tabata's health concerns and the desire for a more suitable schedule. Similar transitions of other series to Jump GIGA have often implied the approaching end of the story, potentially allowing for longer chapte­rs for a grand finale.

Although there is no concre­te evidence of an imminent conclusion, this move aligns with industry trends toward concluding long-running se­ries and sets the stage­ for an exciting culmination.

