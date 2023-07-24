Black Clover watch order: Chronology of all anime seasons and the movie explained

Since the beginning of the Black Clover anime, the series released episodes continuously, offering fans a clear idea of the watch order they need to follow to enjoy the story. However, with the release of Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King, the franchise has put fans under a lot of doubt.

Despite the fact that the movie was released after the anime ended, the film does not chronologically fit right after. Instead, events in the movie occur way before the anime ends, during a timeskip that took place within the series. Thus, here, we will take a look at the correct chronological watch order for Black Clover anime.

What is the watch order for Black Clover?

Season 1 (51 episodes, 1-51)

The first season of Black Clover adapted five arcs from the manga. The anime saw the introduction of protagonists Asta and Yuno, alongside several important characters of the series.

Additionally, the first season also managed to establish the antagonist group of the anime, Eye of the Midnight Sun, and saw protagonist Asta's Magic Knight Squad Black Bulls fight a fearsome foe Vetto together. With that, the Black Bulls managed to create good merit for themselves.

Season 2 (51 episodes, 51-102)

The second season adapted the story from three arcs of the manga. With that, the anime saw the character development of several characters like Vanessa and Finral. Additionally, the anime introduced a few new characters who were set to be important for the new arcs.

The second season was one of the most important seasons of the anime, as it not only saw Asta and Yuno receive their first transformations but also a tournament arc that pitted the characters against each other.

Season 3 (52 episodes, 103-154)

The third season of the anime adapted a major chunk of the Elf Reincarnation arc. This season had some of the biggest battles in the anime. With that, the series finally revealed the secrets behind the Elves and the First Wizard King Lumiere Silvamillion Clover.

Additionally, Black Clover's third season was special for Noelle Silva as she managed to attain her Valkyrie Dress. Using that, she protected her siblings and was apologized to by her older brother Nozel Silva.

This season also saw the end of the entire Elves Saga as Asta, the Magic Knights, and the Elves successfully defeated the high-ranking devil Zagred. Following that, the Clover Kingdom learned about a new impending threat.

Season 4 (3 episodes, 155-157)

After the end of the third season, Black Clover was set to begin the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc. However, instead of using the entire season for the same, the anime released three more episodes as part of the timeskip fillers. These fillers were released as part of the fourth season. The anime saw the characters training for their upcoming battle against the devil hosts of the Spade Kingdom.

After watching the three episodes, one must watch the movie to follow the chronological order of events.

Black Clover: Sword of the Wizard King

The events of the movie took place during the timeskip period between the Elf Reincarnation arc and the Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc. The movie saw Asta and the Magic Knights fight the former Wizard Kings who were resurrected.

As the enemies tried to take over the Clover Kingdom, Asta and the Magic Knights managed to stop them using their increased strength due to their training.

Season 4 (13 episodes, 158-170)

After the movie, fans can resume watching the anime from episode 158. The anime's fourth season adapted the entire Heart Kingdom Joint Struggle arc and the beginning of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

With the release of the final episode, the anime managed to set up the story in a way that the anime would immediately begin with the battles of the Spade Kingdom Raid arc.

With the anime being rumored to return next year, fans can try to revisit the anime before the new season airs.

