One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and every other major Shonen Jump series on break for Obon next week

With the release of the spoilers and raw scans for some of Weekly Shonen Jump’s flagship titles this week, fans learned of a publisher break for the magazine the following week. Unfortunately, this means that all print manga series serialized in the magazine’s weekly releases will not be releasing a new issue until Monday, August 21, 2023, at the earliest.

This includes some of publisher Shueisha’s household name series, such as One Piece and Jujutsu Kaisen, as well as lesser-known titles like Sakamoto Days. It’s also worth mentioning that Shonen Jump+ titles such as Chainsaw Man, Kaiju No. 8, and Spy x Family will still publish chapters during the magazine’s break week.

However, fans are still curious as to what the biggest series from the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine that will be going on break are, as well as when they’ll return. While it’s possible that some series will take an additional week off beyond Shueisha’s publication break, there is an expected release date and time for the various series affected.

One Piece, Jujutsu Kaisen, and more will return in August’s second half after Weekly Shonen Jump break

Artur - Library of Ohara @newworldartur



Sunday JUL 23rd: Chapter 1088 Official release



Sunday JUL 30th: One Piece on break



Sunday AUG 6th: Chapter 1089 Official release



Sunday AUG 13th: Shonen Jump on break for Obon



Sunday AUG 20th: Chapter 1090 Official release #OnePiece manga schedule over the next weeks:Sunday JUL 23rd: Chapter 1088 Official releaseSunday JUL 30th: One Piece on breakSunday AUG 6th: Chapter 1089 Official releaseSunday AUG 13th: Shonen Jump on break for ObonSunday AUG 20th: Chapter 1090 Official release twitter.com/i/web/status/1…

As mentioned above, some of Shueisha’s biggest series will be foregoing one week of serialization due to the Weekly Shonen Jump publication break. The series affected range from the popular manga to lesser known series just starting out and making a name for themselves.

Of the former category, the most ppopular series includes One Piece, My Hero Academia, Black Clover, and Jujutsu Kaisen. These are arguably Shueisha’s current biggest manga series and are also arguably the most affected by the break. With each series at an exciting junction point for their respective narratives, the publication break arguably couldn’t come with worse timing for these four stars.

Additional series set to be on a forced break week include Sakamoto Days, Blue Box, The Ichinose Family’s Deadly Sins, Kill Blue, Martial Master Asumi, and Mission: Yozakura Family. While smaller and more niche titles than the aforementioned flagship Shueisha series, they’re nevertheless popular titles with fairly large followings and engaging narratives.

Thankfully, due to these series all being serialized in the Weekly Shonen Jump magazine, all are expected to return at the same date and time. The expected return date and time for the above series is as follows:

Pacific Standard Time: 8 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Eastern Standard Time: 11 am, Sunday, August 20, 2023

British Summer Time: 4 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Central European Summer Time: 5 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Indian Standard Time: 8:30 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Philippine Standard Time: 11 pm, Sunday, August 20, 2023

Japanese Standard Time: 12 am, Monday, August 21, 2023

Australia Central Standard Time: 12:30 am, Monday, August 21, 2023

The Weekly Shonen Jump magazine and its associated manga series are going on break next week due to the Obon holiday, taking place from Sunday, August 13, to Wednesday, August 16. The Obon holiday is an annual Japanese holiday, which commemorates and remembers deceased ancestors of those still living.

It is believed that their spirits return at this time to visit their relatives, which is why chochin (paper) lanterns are hung to guide the spirits. Obon dances (bon odori) are also performed for the same reason. Families also celebrate by having reunions, visiting the graves of their relatives, and making food offerings at altars and temples.

Be sure to keep up with all anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

