Is Burn the Witch anime a Bleach spin-off? Explained

With the release of Burn the Witch #0.8, fans finally got a look at the anime movie Burn the Witch's prequel. That said, as anime fans would know, the biggest reason behind the new series's popularity is its creator, Tite Kubo, most commonly known for his series Bleach.

Considering that there is some time before Bleach: Thousand-Year Blood War Part 3 releases, Tite Kubo fans have become interested in the creator's new series. But undoubtedly, given that this is Kubo's first major work since the conclusion of Bleach, many fans have been asking the question if the Burn the Witch anime is a spin-off to Kubo's magnum opus or is an altogether new series by the creator.

Is Burn the Witch a spin-off based on Bleach?

Ninny Spangcole as seen in the prequel anime (Image via Studio Colorido)

Yes, Tite Kubo's Burn the Witch is a spin-off based on the parent series Bleach. It is established that the Burn the Witch series takes place 12 years after the Thousand-Year Blood War Arc from Bleach. This means Burn the Witch's events occur simultaneously with Bleach's No Breathes From Hell Arc.

In addition, the Burn the Witch manga and movie gave fans a big Easter egg, showcasing the connection between the two universes. Although Bleach's events take place in Japan and the spin-off series in London, they both seem connected through the Soul Society.

Noel Niihashi as seen in the prequel anime (Image via Studio Colorido)

The end of the spin-off movie showed the reconstruction of the Wing Bind agency following its destruction. This scene confirmed that Wind Bind was the Western Branch of the Soul Society. The anime movie did not confirm how the branches for the same worked. However, there seems to be some direct correlation.

Moreover, one must remember that dragons and shinigami in the two series do share similarities. Both of them cannot be seen by normal human beings but they can be seen and are to be slayed down by the Soul Society's agents. Hence, there could be a huge connection that might be explained later.

Wing Bind Agency's reference to Soul Society as seen in the anime (Image via Studio Colorido)

Even the two series' main male characters share similarities, as both were normal "human beings" who later happened to join the respective organizations in their universes.

Lastly, one must not forget the biggest Easter egg dropped by manga creator Tite Kubo. The title card for the spin-off series stylized as BURN ☩HE WITCH had blood splatter over select parts of it. If one were to just read the red parts of the title card, it reads "BLEACH."

The spin-off series' title card hints at "BLEACH" (Image via Studio Colorido)

Even if fans would have missed out on other Easter eggs or had doubts about them, the title card reference should make it clear to fans that there is a connection between the two series.

Therefore, with the spin-off series having announced a second season of the manga, fans can soon expect to find more links between it and its parent series, Bleach. Fans must not forget that even Bleach has yet to continue its special one-shot manga No Breathes from Hell story. Thus, fans can expect a lot of new content from manga creator Tite Kubo.