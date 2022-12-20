Is a Demon Slayer movie underway in March 2023? Explained

Demon Slayer is all set to make a comeback in 2023 with its third season, “Swordsmith Village”. This has left fans wondering if a new movie is on its way as well and if it will see its release next year.

Although it is confirmed that the third season is definitely happening, the fandom must not hold their breath for a new movie. The production studio, Ufotable, has not given any hint about a new movie being in the works and so it can be assumed that we will not be getting it anytime soon.

Does the third Demon Slayer season promise a new movie?

The confusion seems to have arisen because of the announcement of the third season which got the fandom into thinking the franchise might be working on a movie. Judging by the progression of the plot, the prospect of a new movie in the future seems very promising so the fans need not despair.

The first Demon Slayer movie, Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba – The Movie: Mugen Train, came out in October 2020, and it acted as a sequel to the first season of the show. Showcasing the insane popularity that manga and anime currently enjoy, the movie was quick to earn the title of being one the highest-grossing Japanese movie of all time. Mugen Train follows the core characters, Tanjiro, Zenitsu, Inosuke, and Nezuko board the Mugen Train to protect the onboard passengers from the malicious Enmu.

Besides the official movie, the franchise also released a number of compilation films like Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba: Sibling's Bond, Kimetsu no Yaiba: Mount Natagumo Arc, and, The Hashira Meeting Arc/Chōyashiki Arc. These movies typically combine some of the principal episodes of a particular arc for broadcast.

The upcoming third season will cover the Swordsmith Village arc, an early screening of which was announced by the franchise. Fans can expect to watch the first episode on February 2023. If a movie does get the green light, it is unlikely that we will get it before that. A new movie like Mugen Train might be a continuation of the narrative, depending entirely on the episodic structure of the third season arc.

Demon Slayer came out in 2019 and is based on the bestselling manga by Koyoharu Kitouge, catapulting the franchise to sensational heights. The anime, chronicling the epic story of Tanjiro Kamado and his life as a demon slayer, became a phenomenon in the anime community and continues to soar in popularity charts even today.

In summation, with the new season coming soon next year, the fandom is yet to be treated with a new movie, although hopes for the same may be kept alive for now.

