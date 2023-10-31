Is the Gigant manga related to Gantz? Connection between the two series explained

Mangaka Hiroya Oku's Gigant manga is a fascinating deep dive into the intersection of social media, anonymity, and the repercussions of online influence. The story follows Rei Yokoyamada, a talented high school filmmaker, and Papico, a well-known adult film star who experiences an extraordinary supernatural transformation.

Gigant manga explores the darker aspects of digital platforms and unveils the immense power of anonymous online influencers. In parallel to this captivating narrative, Gantz—another masterpiece by Oku—dives deep into existential inquiries and delves into the human psyche amidst extraordinary circumstances.

There were rumors that the Gigant manga was somehow connected to the Gantz manga. However, the only similarity between them is their author, Hiroya Oku.

Gantz and the Gigant manga have different universes and plots, but the same author

Gigant and Gantz, written by Hiroya Oku, have different storylines and are not directly connected. They exist in different universes with their own characters, settings, and plots. Therefore, readers should not expect a continuation or crossover between the two series, as they are distinct narratives.

However, it's worth mentioning that both Gigant and Gantz showcase the author's distinctive style. They incorporate science fiction elements, explore mature themes, and offer thought-provoking storylines.

Exploring the Gantz and Gigant manga

Gigant is a manga that explores how social media impacts society. The story revolves around Rei Yokoyamada, a high school student with dreams of creating his own short film. However, his life turns unexpectedly when he crosses paths with Papico, an adult film star, and gets involved in a supernatural event where she grows to colossal proportions.

Gigant delves into the consequences of Enjoy The End, a social media platform that can bring actions to life through online voting. By commenting on social media and anonymity, Gigant manga provides a fresh perspective on the negative aspects of digital influence.

On the other hand, Gantz follows a group of people who find themselves trapped in a mysterious game-like situation after they die. They are compelled to participate in dangerous missions orchestrated by an enigmatic black sphere named Gantz.

This series tackles themes such as life, death, existentialism, and the complex nature of human morality. Gantz is renowned for its intense action sequences, graphic violence, and exploration of the human mind under extreme circumstances.

The team behind the two manga

Hiroya Oku serves as both the writer and illustrator of Gigant and Gantz. Keita Iizuka contributes illustrations for the spin-off series called Gantz G.

Hiroya Oku is a known manga artist recognized for his remarkable works, such as the Gantz series and Inuyashiki. The serialization of Gantz took place in Shueishas Weekly Young Jump magazine from June 2000 to June 2013. Gigant, on the other hand, is currently being serialized in Shogakukan's Big Comic Superior magazine.

Fans interested in reading the Gigant manga can find the chapters in Shogakukans Big Comic Superior magazine. As for the Gantz manga, it is available in its form across 37 tankōbon volumes or through licensed platforms and publishers like Dark Horse for the spin-off series called Gantz G.

Final thoughts

Although Gantz and Gigant manga don't share characters or storylines, they both showcase Hiroya Oku's distinct storytelling style and explore similar themes. Gigant delves into the impact of social media and anonymity on society, while Gantz tackles existential questions and the essence of humanity.

Fans of Oku's work will appreciate the thought-provoking narratives, mature themes, and unique perspectives in both Gigant and Gantz. Whether you're intrigued by Gigant's social commentary or captivated by Gantz's existential dilemmas, these manga offer captivating experiences highlighting the author's talent for crafting compelling stories.

