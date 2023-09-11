Is Gojo Inspired by Kakashi in Jujutsu Kaisen? Explained

Jujutsu Kaisen has become one of the most popular anime and manga series in recent years. Its captivating story, exciting action scenes, and memorable characters make it easy to see why it has gained such a dedicated fanbase. One of the standout characters is the powerful jujutsu sorcerer, Gojo Satoru.

Thanks to his Limitless cursed technique, Gojo possesses incredible jujutsu abilities, which allow him to control space and use techniques like Infinity and Blue. From his unique appearance to his incredible abilities, Gojo has drawn comparisons to Kakashi Hatake from the hit series Naruto. But is Gojo really inspired by Kakashi, or does he have different origins?

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from the Jujutsu Kaisen and Naruto manga.

Surface similarities between Jujutsu Kaisen's Gojo and Naruto's Kakashi

Expand Tweet

At first glance, there are definite similarities between Gojo Satoru and Kakashi Hatake. Both have gravity-defying white hair and keep their eyes concealed - Kakashi with his signature slanted headband and Gojo with a black blindfold. They are incredibly skilled fighters and give off a calm, nonchalant vibe.

As teachers to the protagonists, Gojo and Kakashi act as mentors and guides. They push Yuji and Naruto to grow stronger while protecting them from harm. Their laid-back personalities often clash with their students' hyperactive natures.

Gojo and Kakashi also wield unique powers tied to their eyes. Kakashi's Sharingan grants him abilities like copying jutsu, while Gojo's Six Eyes Technique gives him immense speed and deadly cursed energy manipulation.

Gojo's true inspiration is from an obscure Naruto character

Expand Tweet

The similarities between Gojo and Kakashi are only skin deep. Jujutsu Kaisen's creator, Gege Akutami, revealed that Gojo is actually inspired by a relatively unknown Naruto character named Tobitake Tonbo.

Like Gojo, Tonbo keeps his eyes concealed under bandages. He exhibits an air of confidence in his fighting prowess, akin to Gojo's immense belief in his strength. Tonbo is also known to be extremely fast and skilled, much like the unbelievably powerful Gojo.

In addition, Tonbo has a fiery temper hidden under his stoic exterior. This hints at potential character development for Gojo, who may reveal a quick temper lurking under his nonchalant attitude.

So, while Gojo and Kakashi share some superficial similarities, his deeper character origins can be traced back to Tonbo. Akutami blended these influences to create a unique character who stands on his own despite some nods to Naruto figures.

Expand Tweet

The fact that Gojo was inspired by such an obscure character is a testament to Akutami's creativity. As Jujutsu Kaisen's manga author, he took inspiration from a minor Naruto figure and transformed those vague ideas into an entirely original character.

This demonstrates how manga/anime creators can take scattered influences and weave them into unique stories. Gojo ends up surpassing Tonbo's limited characterization to become a keystone in Jujutsu Kaisen's expansive lore.

In a sense, Gojo symbolizes how new generations can take things from the past and reshape them into something innovative. He takes cues from earlier manga works but establishes his own distinct identity.

Final thoughts

Expand Tweet

While Gojo Satoru shares some similarities with Kakashi Hatake on the surface, his true origins lie with the lesser-known Naruto character Tobitake Tonbo. This creative blending of influences demonstrates how manga authors can transform scattered ideas into iconic characters.

Gojo takes shallow inspiration from earlier works but becomes someone wholly original. His character also symbolizes how new generations can put their own spin on the past.

Gojo proves that even if a character starts from some basic archetypes, skilled writing and characterization can make them stand out as refreshing and unique. This certifies him as a testament to innovation in manga and anime.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

Sportskeeda Anime is now on Twitter! Follow us here for latest news & updates.