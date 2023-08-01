Is Made in Heaven the most powerful Stand in JoJo's Bizzare Adventure? Explained

Made in Heaven, a Stand in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure seems to be a topic of conversation among many members of the anime and manga community. This is because of the abilities that the Stand user has, which were shown by Enrico Pucci in part 6 of the series - Stone Ocean.

It is hard to dub a Stand the strongest because strategic use of one's abilities is the primary theme of JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure. Abilities aren't the only things that determine the outcome of a fight. The unique application of a Stand's abilities to achieve the desired outcome plays a crucial role as well, and this is a recurring theme in the anime and manga series.

However, there are a few Stands that are so unbelievably powerful that they can have an effect on not just the world, but the entire universe. One such Stand is Made in Heaven. This begs the question - Is Made in Heaven the most powerful Stand in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure?

JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure: Made in Heaven is not the strongest Stand, as there are others that can potentially counter it

The reason why Enrico Pucci's Made In Heaven is so powerful is because of his ability to control time. Any being who can control time has the ability to win over most characters. Enrico Pucci can also increase the rate of acceleration of time for everyone, with the only exceptions being Pucci himself and God.

In the series, time acceleration became so high that the entire universe in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure reached a vanishing point. This is what led to the universal reset, which is why Part 7 is not related to any of the previous parts that the anime and manga series released.

One of the most common discussions in the community is the comparison of this Stand to Gold Experience Requiem (GER). The reason why every other Stand is compared to GER is due to its ability to Revert To Zero. This essentially negates any action or removes causality from any action that has been done.

Plenty of fans have reasons to believe that GER’s Revert To Zero could be used to negate Made in Heaven’s actions.

Another Stand that could potentially counter Made in Heaven is Wonder of U. This is another Stand in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure that is incredibly powerful.

One of the main reasons why this is one of the strongest Stands is because it affects anybody that even has the slightest of the intention to harm the Stand user. Calamity is the name assigned to this ability, wherein the target who had the intention to harm the Stand user will face a series of unfortunate events which ultimately leads to their death. The Stand continues to work even after the death of the Stand user.

While Made in Heaven is one of the strongest Stands in JoJo’s Bizarre Adventure, there are other Stands that could potentially counter, and even beat it. However, the winner can only be determined by the application and usage of their respective Stands.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga news as 2023 progresses.

