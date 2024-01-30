Is My Hero Academia 4th movie canon? Explored

On January 30, 2024, My Hero Academia 4th movie trailer was released, leaving fans incredibly excited. The movie is all set to be released in August 2024, and the events showcased in the trailer seem quite interesting. Naturally, fans were quick to note the key events, which sparked a debate that is usually seen every time My Hero Academia releases a film.

The question that most fans are asking is this - is My Hero Academia 4th movie canon? Based on the events showcased in the manga, My Hero Academia 4th movie will most likely be canon to the original story.

Disclaimer: This article is speculative in nature and is merely drawing conclusions from past patterns as well as the information revealed in the movie’s trailer. Additionally, this article could contain spoilers from the manga chapters.

Why the upcoming My Hero Academia 4th movie will most likely be canon

Naturally, when the topic of the movie being canon came up, fans started to dig into the respective manga chapters to understand where the movie's events fit in the timeline. In the trailer, one could see a new villain being inspired by All Might’s iconic pose where he points at his successor. Another key event in the My My Hero Academia 4th movie trailer was that the heroes of the U.A. were patrolling the area and rescuing people.

The final key piece of information that seemed to have sparked the debate was Izuku Midoriya’s outfit. He was wearing his popular Mid-Gauntlet, which was given to him by his idol and mentor, All Might. This gauntlet was distributed by an anonymous entity, and Midoriya first utilized this device in chapter 309 of the manga.

Fans believe that the upcoming My Hero Academia 4th movie will most likely cover the events that took place roughly one week after he received his gauntlets. From the time he received it to the time he showcased it in the manga, there were about a few days’ worth of skipped events.

Based on the trailer, My Hero Academia 4th movie could fit into that portion of the timeline and explore a standalone story of this new All Might-inspired villain. These are some reasons why fans believe the upcoming film is canonical to the original story. One thing to remember is that all My Hero Academia films are canonical in this sense.

The films are standalone in that they explore unique stories, and not all events are covered in the manga. However, they all fit in the original timeline, making them canonical. It is also important to note that missing out on this film will not impede the overall viewing experience. One can read the manga and watch the anime if one wishes to explore the story the way the mangaka intended it.

