Is One Piece leaving Netflix in February 2023?

With the announcement of Netflix’s One Piece live-action series being set to arrive sometime in 2023, more people than ever before are giving the series a try. One would think that this surge in popularity for anime series would seem to motivate Netflix to keep it on its service for as long as possible.

However, that doesn’t seem to be the case for the One Piece anime despite the amicable relationship the streaming giant has with the anime and manga juggernaut. Hence, many fans and users were surprised to learn that the series would be leaving the streaming service in February.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down whether or not the One Piece anime series will be leaving Netflix in February.

Despite the removal of select seasons of the One Piece anime in February, the series will still be accessible on the streaming service

meaghan @shiggystarrdust one piece is leaving netflix next month!!? crunchyroll doesn’t have english dubbed. i will end myself. one piece is leaving netflix next month!!? crunchyroll doesn’t have english dubbed. i will end myself. https://t.co/dDZtyYF56m

Fans can rest easy knowing that the One Piece anime will not be leaving Netflix altogether come February 11, 2023. However, as of the aforementioned date, a portion of the anime series will be removed from the streaming service. On February 11, 2023, a total of 130 episodes of the anime series will be removed from the Netflix catalog.

What’s especially concerning is that these 130 episodes are the first 130 of the season, covering from the beginning of the East Blue arc through the end of the Alabasta arc. By removing what is essentially the first major leg of the series, Netflix seems to be self-gatekeeping the views they’ll get on one of the biggest anime series they offer.

It’s certainly a confusing move, both for the reasons mentioned above and due to the apparent working relationship Netflix has with the One Piece franchise. Considering the streaming giant’s live-action adaptation of the series is set to premiere on the service this year, it really doesn’t make sense why the service would remove the starting chunk of episodes for the series.

Kakapsheen @Bryce_Wade One Piece leaving Netflix on the 11th is gonna blow



Don’t get me wrong sub is wonderful and can just watch on crunchyroll to catch up, but I have grown a liking to the English dub



Maybe reason why Netflix is dropping OP is for Crunchyroll to have the English dub next? Idk One Piece leaving Netflix on the 11th is gonna blowDon’t get me wrong sub is wonderful and can just watch on crunchyroll to catch up, but I have grown a liking to the English dubMaybe reason why Netflix is dropping OP is for Crunchyroll to have the English dub next? Idk

One possible argument is that Netflix removed what the live-action series would cover in order to further encourage new viewers to start with the live-action, then transition to the anime. However, it is almost certain that the first season will not cover the full-length story equivalent of these 130 episodes.

While a behind-the-scenes bidding war for streaming rights to the One Piece anime could also be to blame, these are very rarely done for sections of a series rather than the entire show.

Although possible, this certainly isn’t likely to be the explanation behind Netflix’s choice to drop the first major leg of the anime series.

In summation

While the series isn’t leaving in its entirety, fans will be unable to view the first 130 episodes of the legendary anime on Netflix beginning on February 11, 2023.

The exact reason behind this move is unknown as of this article’s writing.

Be sure to keep up with all One Piece anime, manga, film, and live-action news as 2023 progresses.

For comprehensive coverage of One Piece, check out SK One Piece Wiki

Poll : 0 votes