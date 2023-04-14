Is Oshi No Ko related to Kaguya sama? Explained

Written by the manga artist Aka Akasaka and illustrated by the talented Mengo Yokoyari, Oshi no Ko is a highly popular manga series in Japan. It has been serialized in Shueisha's Weekly Young Jump magazine since April 2020, and its engaging storyline and stunning artwork have earned it a dedicated fan base. Interestingly, Aka Akasaka also created the romantic comedy manga series Kaguya sama, which started serialization in Weekly Young Jump in 2015.

While both manga series, Oshi no Ko and Kaguya sama, have received critical acclaim and share the same mangaka, there are several other ways in which they are connected.

Disclaimer: This article contains spoilers from Oshi no Ko and Kaguya sama series.

Aka Akasaka's Oshi no Ko is set in the same universe as Kaguya sama

It is common for mangakas to create stories that are set in the same world or make references to their older works. Fans often try to find connections between these stories. For example, Fire Force and Soul Eater are two manga series set in the same world, while author Hiro Mashima's characters have similar designs in all of his works.

Mangaka Aka Akasaka seems to have followed this tradition by including a cameo appearance of the titular of Kaguya sama: Love Is War in a short four-page long extra chapter of Oshi no Ko. In the chapter, Ruby and her photographer look through some photographs when they come across Kaguya. This special chapter confirms that both stories take place in the same universe and that Kaguya's desire to become a photographer has come true. Additionally, it confirms that Kaguya and Miyuki get married at the end of the series, which was a long-speculated outcome.

There are other pieces of evidence that not only confirm that the two manga series take place in the same universe but also that one of the series takes place after the other, such as the shoujo manga Today Will Be Sweet is shared by both universes. In addition, the mangaka himself confirmed that Shiranui Frill from Oshi no Ko is Koromo's younger sister from Kaguya sama.

The connection between Oshi no Ko and Kaguya sama has added a new level of complexity to both stories. As a result, it has generated a lot of excitement among fans of both series. Many fans have even suggested the possibility of a crossover event between the two series.

Furthermore, a new manga series has been announced, but it remains to be seen whether this manga is also set in the same world as the previous two. The manga will start its serialization in Weekly Young Jump on April 27, 2023, and will feature Nishizawa as the illustrator.

