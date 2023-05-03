Is Tenpinz Manhwa finished? Status explained

The new bowling-based sport Manhwa Tenpinz has gone viral over the internet. Since its physical copies became available on the online platform on April 28, it has become one of the best-selling shonen manga and sports manga in general, and fans are clamoring for more to read. However, since it was last published online on 2022-12-11, it is unclear whether the manhwa will continue or not.

Fortunately, the Tenpinz Manhwa is far from over, and fans of the Manhwa will be relieved to know that there will be more to come across.

The Tenpinz Manhwa is created by Dom Jimenez and was written by Abraham Samake Cuzner with artwork by Lamboski. Additionally, Dom Jimenez is well-known for both his work on Soul X Search and for his anime streetwear company Namiwear.

As the creator stated in a tweet, the Tenpinz Manhwa will continue

The Tenpinz Manhwa has only released its third episode, so it is still too early for the series to end since the series' development is still ongoing. Furthermore, the manhwa's creator, Dom, stated in a tweet from the official account that he would take a break before releasing more content, hinting that fans can anticipate this in the future.

Also, Dom revealed details about the Manhwa over a year ago, stating that the first volume will contain seven chapters, three of which have already been released, with four more to follow.

The first three chapters of Tenpinz Manhwa are now available on Manga Plus Creators, a website where users can quickly convert their comics into ebooks that can be read in browsers as soon as they are uploaded.

TENPINZ! is #1 on amazon!!!! @namiwear Im SCREAMING VIZ MEDIA HIT ME UP AND TOLD ME TO SEND THE BOOK!!!!!! Im SCREAMING VIZ MEDIA HIT ME UP AND TOLD ME TO SEND THE BOOK!!!!!!😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭😭

Additionally, the author revealed in a tweet that VIZMedia recently called in order to send the book, which has fans eagerly anticipating whether or not publishers will buy the rights.

TENPINZ! is #1 on amazon!!!! @namiwear



If you haven't heard the deal is done TENPINZ! Anime is coming!!!! As well as Soul X Search

In addition, the manhwa's creator, Dom, has confirmed that an anime version of the Tenpinz Manhwa will be produced and released sometime in 2024. Zeno Robinson, best known for his roles in Dragon Ball Super: Super Hero Movie (2022) as Gamma 2, My Hero Academia: World Heroes' Mission (2021) as Hawks, Tokyo Revengers as Shuji Hanma, and many other projects, will provide the voice of Jace Brand-Oliver in the anime adaptation of Tenpinz Manhwa.

The Manhwa centres on Adrian Fisher, a typical 15-year-old who discovers bowling and a secret technique that, with the right training, can help him reach the top. Adrian will hone his crane technique against the dark forces of despair by maintaining a hyper-focused state and controlling his emotions.

How fans are reacting to it?

As the Manhwa gained popularity on the internet and became the number one seller on Amazon, many people commented on and supported its physical release. A user tweeted about the Manhwa and gave a brief summary of it, noting that it was a manga created by a black creator and that it was about black kids.

Another user claimed to have proposed the idea in the past but was rejected, and that it has now finally materialized. While some were proud of the creator who had come a long way.

TENPINZ is a manga made by black creator Namiwear and is about black kids bowling with elemental powers. It'll definitely blow up in the next couple years. I also believe it's the first of its kind

TTV MG EloteLoco

Idk if anyone is interested in both bowling AND reading manga but I found a new book co signed by Shonen Jump last night. It's called Tenpinz! I pitched that idea years ago and got shot down but someone made it happen finally.

Due to the manhwa's immediate rise in popularity and the creator's prior disclosures about its first volume and the anime, it is likely that the next release of the Manhwa's episode will happen soon, giving the fans more content.

Stay tuned for more anime and manga updates as 2023 progresses.

