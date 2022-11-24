Jujutsu Kaisen de-ranks One Piece, Tokyo Revengers to become best selling manga of 2022

Twitter user and reputable series news source @OP_NEWS2022 (OP News) has recently put out a tweet claiming shocking news regarding One Piece’s domestic success. Per OP News’ tweet, three manga have surpassed the long-standing series for the top spots of the best-selling manga in Japan this year as of November 13.

OP News also claims that the official announcement is expected this weekend or next week, meaning there may still be some hope for One Piece to reclaim the top spot. However, with how reliable and accurate OP News has historically been, many fans are expecting the list to remain largely the same.

Follow along as this article fully breaks down this latest One Piece news in its entirety.

One Piece’s fall from grace highlights how popular latest new-gen series have become

𝑶𝑵𝑬 𝑷𝑰𝑬𝑪𝑬 𝑺𝑷𝑶𝑰𝑳𝑬𝑹 @OP_NEWS2022 Top 10 Best-selling manga of 2022 in Japan As of November 13:



1. Jujutsu Kaisen

2. Tokyo Revengers

3. Spy x Family

4. One Piece

5. MHA

6. Kingdom

7. Blue Lock

8. Mystery

9. Chainsaw Man

10. Kaijuu No. 8 or Demon Slayer



As mentioned above, OP News’ tweet claims that One Piece now ranks 4th on the list of the top 10 best-selling manga of 2022 in Japan, as of November 13. Having passed the long-standing series is Spy x Family in third, Tokyo Revengers in second, and Jujutsu Kaisen in first. The tweet also claims that an official announcement will be made sometime in the next 10 days.

The bottom half of the list includes My Hero Academia in place five, Kingdom in place six, Blue Lock in place seven, Chainsaw Man in place nine, and either Kaiju No. 8 or Demon Slayer in place ten. According to OP News, the eighth position is currently a mystery. It’s unclear whether this is due to sales still being tabulated, or if OP News simply couldn’t find out who’s in eighth from their sources.

One Piece’s dethroning is, seemingly, the result of a perfect storm in terms of the timing of where the top 4 series have recently been. Recent events marked the conclusion of Eiichiro Oda's 25-year-long odyssey with the Wano arc and the beginning of a new arc. With Wano not being the most positively received by the fanbase, the drop in sales for that specific arc makes sense.

Vicky @okhtcbj @OP_NEWS2022 This shows how bad wano was, thank god it ended @OP_NEWS2022 This shows how bad wano was, thank god it ended

Spy x Family, meanwhile, has been riding high off of the success of its anime adaptation from Wit Studios and CloverWorks. With the number of fans the series has gained through two anime cour’s that have aired or are currently airing, even a minor switch to the manga would significantly increase sales.

Tokyo Revengers has been progressing through its final arc for the better part of the last year, generating great interest from readers and non-readers alike. While this non-reader interest was only due to how poorly handled the ending seemed fated to be, it nevertheless seems to have contributed to a large enough drive in sales to surpass One Piece.

Finally, Jujutsu Kaisen’s taking the crown is likely a combination of the Jujutsu Kaisen 0 film release in December 2021 as well as how fantastic the series has been throughout 2022. The Culling Game arcs have all more than lived up to the hype behind them, with many fans calling it one of the best things in the currently serialized manga.

In any case, it’s clear that One Piece has lost its top spot to up-and-comers who more than deserve to take home medals.

