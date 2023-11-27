Is Yushiro the only demon left at the end of Demon Slayer? Explained

Yushiro is a major supporting character in Demon Slayer: Kimetsu no Yaiba. After being turned into a demon by Lady Tamayo, Yushiro became her protector and traveling companion. He was extremely loyal and dedicated to Lady Tamayo, making him a powerful ally to Tanjiro as well. Yushiro was first introduced in the Asakusa Arc where Tanjiro embarks on his second mission for the Demon Slayer corps.

At the end of Demon Slayer, the Demon Slayer corps, led by Tanjiro, take on Muzan in a final battle to determine the fate of humanity. They succeed in killing Muzan, finally ending his reign of terror.

With Muzan's demise, all demons are wiped out, except Yushiro. As a result, fans might wonder how Yushiro survived and whether he was the only one to have done so.

Explaining how Yushiro survived to the end of Demon Slayer

Nezuko and Yushiro ( Image via Ufotable)

Yushiro is not the only demon left after the end of Demon Slayer. According to the concluding chapters of the manga (chapters 204 and 205), both Yushiro and Chachamaru are still alive.

Chachamaru is a calico cat who works for Lady Tamayo and belongs to Yushiro's family. He is one of, if not the only non-human who was turned into a demon. The key to their survival lies with Lady Tamayo.

Lady Tamayo, after being turned into a demon by Muzan, went on a rampage, killing a number of people in her village, including her husband and children. Upon realising what she had done, she fell into great despair and became an unwilling servant to Muzan.

One day while walking in a forest, Muzan and Tamayo came across Yoriichi Tsugikuni, who managed to temporarily defeat Muzan, forcing the Demon King to scatter his body into several pieces in an attempt to survive.

After a period of time, Tamayo finally got a grasp on her sanity and after 200 years of study, she learned how to modify her body to be able to function without eating humans.

Yoriichi Tsugikuni (Image via Ufotable)

Yushiro, who had an unknown life-threatening illness, was a patient under Lady Tamayo's care. On the verge of death, Yushiro accepted Tamayo's offer to continue living as a demon. Using 200 years of research and applying the same techniques that she had used on herself, she turned Yushiro into a demon artificially.

Yushiro is free from Muzan's control, he has the power to make himself invisible, and also has the ability to control other demons.

Final thoughts

Yushiro and Chachamaru were created artificially without the use of Muzan's blood, and as a result, were able to survive after Muzan's death.

After losing his beloved Tamayo, Yushiro decided to impart his knowledge through art. He took up an occupation as a painter, often making paintings of Tamayo as a testament to his love and respect for her.

Demon Slayer ending was quite emotional for many fans as several beloved characters were unable to make it all the way to the end. However, their impact and contribution will never be forgotten.

Manga fans have several intense fights and iconic moments to look forward to in the ongoing anime series. Demon Slayer ended with Chapter 205, giving fans a glimpse into the future of several characters and their descendants, hinting at a brighter future.

