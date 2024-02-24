Ishura Episode 9: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Ishura Episode 9 will air this Wednesday, February 28, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, on TOKYO MX. The episode will later run on twenty-one other broadcasting stations in Japan. The latest episode highlighted how Taren’s undeclared war against the Mage City has left everyone in shambles. It also saw the return of Alus and Kuze, which heightened the excitement among fans.

Disappointingly, the anime killed off one of the important characters, leaving fans utterly shocked. As the anime approaches its final three episodes, what’s on the Horizon for Lithia and Aureatia has kept the fandom eagerly anticipating. Follow along with the article to learn more about Ishura Episode 9.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for the Ishura series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Ishura Episode 9 release date and time for all regions

Without any changes to the schedule, Ishura Episode 9 will be released this Wednesday, February 28, 2023, around 6:30 am PT. Given the general delay, the episode will arrive thirty minutes later than its initial airing in Japan. This is due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The English dub for the anime is yet to be announced.

The release dates and times for Episode 9 for all regions with the respective timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 6:30 am Central Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 8:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 8 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, February 28, 2024 3:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, February 29, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Ishura Episode 9

Ishura Episode 9 and all the latest installments of the Isekai goodness can be streamed exclusively on Disney+, given the platform is the only one to include the anime in its massive catalog for the audience internationally. Under the Disney Bundle, viewers in the U.S. can also catch the latest episodes of Keiso’s Ishura on Hulu.

A brief recap of Ishura Episode 8

After reaching Lithia, Yuno was imprisoned by Dakai. Initially, she was scared and was unfamiliar with him, but she soon recognized Dakai upon glimpsing his blade. Infuriated, Yuno despised Dakia for being responsible for the death of thousands of people of Nagan.

However, she soon learned that Nagan’s scholars and explorers had requested his help to solve the Labyrinth. The episode showcased Taren's meeting with her elite champions to strategize and discuss their next steps before the impending war.

Regenejee’s wyverns implemented a tactic at the Mage City to flush out people of their hidings by engulfing the surroundings in flames and hurling rocks to eliminate them.

Harghent decided to stay with the helpless people of Mage City but eventually got cornered by a few wyverns. Surprisingly, Alus made an ecstatic return, eliminating all the wyverns above Mage City in seconds. All of a sudden, Alus spotted a giant spider heading towards Lithia.

Elsewhere in Lithia, with the help of Kia, Elea discovered Lana’s location. However, after Lana realized the Kia possessed the ability of World’s Word, she was left with no choice but to kill her. Lana managed to escape after Higuare showed up, which distracted Elea and Kia.

Higuare couldn’t manage to kill them and died instantly, which surprised the duo. However, it was eventually revealed that Nastique killed him as a defense to save her master, Kuze.

What to expect from Ishura Episode 9

Ishura Episode 9 is titled Fire From the Sky. The upcoming installment will likely see the arrival of Nihilo the Vortical Stamped at Lithia, where she is expected to go against Dakai. The episode will determine whether Alus and Harghent will join forces, considering the escalating situation that is getting out of control.

Additionally, Ishura Episode 9 will unveil the outcome of Shalk and Soujirou’s intense battle. As the series is moments away from concluding Season 1, the fierce confrontations and crucial revelations will shape the story's course, setting the stage for what promises to be an enthralling next chapter.

