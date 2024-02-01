Ishura Episode 6: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Ishura Episode 6 will air on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, on TOKYO MX. The episode will later be broadcast on twenty-one other pertinent syndications in Japan. The latest installment, yet again, introduced two new characters who will be playing a pivotal role in the progressing storyline.

Although Higuare the Plegic debuted in episode 2, his character remained unexplored. The history of the other titular character still remains a mystery, but has been revealed to be a guardian angel protecting her master with whatever means required. Follow along with the article to learn more about Ishura Episode 6.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for the Ishura series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Ishura Episode 6 release date and time for all regions

Due to the time difference, Ishura Episode 6 will be distributed globally this Wednesday, February 7, 2023, around 6:30 am PT. As usual, the episode will face a general delay of thirty minutes from the moment it gets aired in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The English dub for the anime hasn’t been announced yet.

The release dates and times for Ishura Episode 6 for all regions with the respective timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 6:30 am Central Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 8:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 8 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, February 7, 2024 3:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, February 8, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Ishura Episode 6

Ishura Episode 6 and all the upcoming installments of the series are available to stream exclusively on Disney+, given the platform is the only one to license the series for audiences outside Japan. Under the Disney Bundle, viewers in the U.S. can also catch the latest episodes of Keiso’s Ishura on Hulu.

A brief recap of Ishura Episode 3: "Higuare the Pelagic and Nastique the Quiet Singer"

The first half of the episode entirely explored the enigmatic Higuare the Pelagic, a former mandrake slave whom the humans caught for their own entertainment. Higuare was forced to fight as a gladiator slave with just one rule embedded into his soul, which was to choose either to kill or be killed.

Higuare chose the first option and eventually became the strongest gladiator around, whom no one dared to challenge. After earning the invincible title, he started questioning his existence. Higuare was released after the kingdom fell when the true Demon Kin’s army raised hell over everyone in their sight.

However, Higuare chose to live and survived the havoc. Shalk the Sound Slicer, Taren, and others didn’t believe the Higuare, being a force to be reckoned with, remained a gladiator slave for 14 years. After learning about his past, they got their answers.

The next segment of the episode didn’t actually explore Nastique the Quiet Singer but revolved around Kuze and Nihilo the Vortical Stampede’s new mission assigned by Aureatia. The two arrived at a convent, where they were welcomed by Ripel, who was excited to see Kuze, given he grew up there.

After some time, Ripel met Kuze alone to reveal that Lithia decided to help and fund them if they cooperated with them, leaving the latter startled.

Lithian soldiers attacked Kuze all of a sudden, but all of them died one after the other by something that couldn’t be seen. Ripel lost her life in the crossfire. At the end of the episode, it is revealed that Nastique is the mysterious guardian angel who keeps him safe.

What to expect from Ishura Episode 6

Ishura episode 6 is titled “Gathering of Factions,” which hints that all the previous five episodes and the characters introduced so far will converge at this point. Up till now, Ishura has been intricately following the characters who play pivotal roles in the storyline. However, as one can notice, there are still a lot of characters who are yet to be explored, who, despite making their debut, remain a mystery.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ishura anime and light novel series as 2024 progresses.