Ishura Episode 5: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Ishura Episode 5 will air on Wednesday, January 31, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, on TOKYO MX. The episode will later be broadcast on twenty-one other pertinent syndications in Japan. The latest episode has yet again introduced two new characters to the series. However, unlike the previous installments, these new additions weren’t explored intricately.

In Ishura, one thing has been made clear, which is, despite their diverse paths, all these individuals' storylines will intertwine at some point in the Imperial competition, where they will face challengers who are not easy to subdue. Follow along with the article to learn more about Ishura Episode 5.

Ishura Episode 5 release date and time for all regions

Given the general time difference, Ishura Episode 5 will be released globally this Wednesday, January 31, 2023, around 6:30 am PT. The episode will face the usual delay of thirty minutes from the moment it gets aired in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The English dub for the anime hasn’t been announced yet.

The release dates and times for Ishura Episode 5 for all regions with the respective timezones can be seen below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 6:30 am Central Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 8:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 8 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, January 31, 2024 3:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, February 1, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Ishura Episode 5

Ishura Episode 5 and all the latest installments of the anime can be streamed exclusively on Disney+, as the platform is the only one to license the series for the international audience. Under the Disney Bundle, viewers in the U.S. have the option to watch the latest episodes of Keiso’s Ishura on Hulu.

A brief recap of Ishura Episode 3: “Nihilo the Vortical Stampede and Kia the World Word”

At the Auretia Central Detention Center, Hidow was briefed by a soldier on losing communication with ten members of the New Principality. Although the issues of the division were not his concern, Hidow had to act on the matter, given that the Third Minister, Jelki, had ordered him.

He revealed a strategy to the soldier to station his men in the hollow ground that a stream had carved out by a stream that could help them avoid wyverns. Later, Hidow unlocked the prison cell containing Nihilo the Vortical Stampede, to send her on a new mission. Hidow described Nihilo as the most horrific bioweapon ever created by mankind.

The second segment of the episode saw the debut of Elea the Red Tag, the Seventeenth Minister of Auretia. Elea was in some village that was off the records, and as she was to leave the place with her student, she decided to bathe one last time in the hot springs, where she encountered Yawika, an elfen child, who was fond of her.

Later, Elea regrouped with her student, Kia the World Word, whom she described as the child prodigy whose capabilities defy every fundamental rule. Kia was capable of doing anything she wished without the need to understand the target object and using special incantations. Unbeknownst to Kia, Elea lied about enrolling her in a school in Auretia.

Elea’s intention with Kia was to enlist her in the Imperial competition, where she could easily outshine others. Since Elea was aware of her movements being tracked, she decided to give away the location of the village that was off the grid, a price she was willing to pay to avoid any hurdles getting in her way.

What to expect from Ishura Episode 5

Ishura Episode 5 is titled “Higuare the Pelagic and Nastique the Quiet Singer.” The upcoming installment will explore the mandrake gladiator and an angel, who play a pivotal role in the storyline. Employed by Taren the Guarded as a mercenary, Higuare is described as a calm and passive individual who follows orders without question.

Higuare appeared for the first time in the second episode when he was transported to Lithia and was attacked by enemy wyverns. The other character, Nastique, is a literal angel who wields authority over death itself.

