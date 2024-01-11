Ishura Episode 3: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Ishura Episode 3 will air on Wednesday, January 17, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, on TOKYO MX. The episode will later be broadcast on twenty-one other respective networks in Japan. Unlike the premise, the second episode was set in a whole other city called New Principality of Lithia and revolved around new characters who hadn’t been introduced before.

With the second episode, the anime unequivocally conveyed that as the story progresses, Ishura will be seeing exciting new characters with godly abilities, making them formidable forces of nature in their realm. As Soujiro and Yuno are yet to reach the Auretian gates, the anticipation for what is on the horizon for them builds irrepressibly.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for the Ishura series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Ishura Episode 3 release date and time for all regions

Ishura Episode 3 will be released worldwide on Wednesday, January 17, 2023, around 6:30 am PT. The episode will face a general delay of thirty minutes from the moment it is aired in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. Currently, the English dub for the anime is yet to be released.

The release dates and times for all regions with the respective timezones are as follows:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 6:30 am Central Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 8:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 8 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, January 17, 2024 3:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, January 18, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Ishura Episode 3

Ishura Episode 3 and all the latest installments of the series will be available to stream exclusively on DisneyPlus, reportedly the only platform to license the series for global release. Under the Disney Bundle, viewers can also have the option of catching the latest episodes of the series on Hulu.

A brief recap of Ishura Episode 2: Alus the Star Runner

Expand Tweet

Ishura Episode 2 kicked off with the narrator describing the city, the New Principality of Lithia, which was formerly governed and controlled by Auretia. However, after Taren the Punished declared independence for the regional city and also took control of the canal she possessed, the city separated from Auretia.

The episode then sees Lana the Moon Tempest traveling alongside Higuare Umitaru and Otogiri Shark in a carriage, getting attacked by a big group of wyverns and bandits. However, they luckily managed to survive without a scratch as Regnejee the Wings of Sunsets, the aerial wyvern commander of Lithia’s wyvern army, destroyed all the enemies in little to no time.

Shark, Higuare, and Lana realize that their target was Auretia, given that the perpetrator inciting attacks on Lithia was part of its government. Elsewhere at Auretia, two officials discussed how to assassinate Taren, as Lithia was slowly becoming a powerful threat, and they came up with the solution of orchestrating a “big accident” to make an example out of it.

Expand Tweet

Harghent the Still, the sixth general of the Auretian empire, headed to Tileet Ravine to hunt down Vikeon the Smoldering, a giant dragon. While waiting for his soldier to locate the beast’s lair, Hargent learned that Vikeon was heading his way.

Making a swift decision, his commander, Peke, pushed him several feet away from the tent to save his life, albeit at the cost of losing hers. Harghent noticed that Vikeon was already gravely injured, as if he had been in a battle a few moments ago.

Eventually, Vikeon revealed that his attacker was a wyvern, not a minia (human). Harghent tried to kill Vikeon by summoning a ballista using magic, but the weapon had no effect on the beast.

Expand Tweet

As Harghent was about to be toasted by Vikeon’s flames, Alus the Star Runner arrived and eventually defeated the giant dragon in seconds. Harghent didn’t like Alus interrupting his battle with Vikeon and even told him that he was not his friend, as being a general, it would be blasphemous for him to befriend a wyvern.

Since Vikeon was still alive, he landed a surprise attack on the duo, but Alus managed to defend himself and Harghent against the strong flames by employing The Greatshield of the Dead, a rare artifact that protects the wielder from any attacks. Eventually, Alus split Vikeon into two parts using Hillensingen, the Luminous Blade.

Harghent told Alus that Auretia was gathering heroes for the 29 officials and he could take part, but he was still adamant about not choosing him. Alus told Harghent that he was heading to the Great Labyrinth of Nagan in search of something of interest.

What to expect from Ishura Episode 3

Expand Tweet

Ishura Episode 3 is titled Dakai the Magpie and Regnejee the Wings of Sunset. Given the title, it can be expected that the coming episode will explore the two eponymous characters who play a pivotal role in the series. While Regnejee already made his grand debut in the recent episode, there is still a lot to learn about him.

Additionally, Dakai will be making his arrival in Ishura Episode 3. In the original light novel series, Dakai is described as an employee of Taren, working as a spy and gatherer of valuable weapons and artifacts for her to help her take down Auretia.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ishura anime and light novel series as 2024 progresses.