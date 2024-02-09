Ishura Episode 7: Release date and time, where to watch, what to expect, and more

Ishura Episode 7 will air on Wednesday, February 14, 2024, at 11:00 pm JST, on TOKYO MX. The episode will later run on twenty-one other broadcasting stations in Japan. Unlike the first five installments of the anime, the latest episode wasn’t about introducing new characters but finally focusing on the plot, which most light-novel fans eagerly awaited.

Episode 6, titled “Gathering of Factions,” finally saw the return of Soujirou the Willow Sword and Yuno the Distant Talon, the two pivotal characters who first and last appeared in the anime’s premiere. Given all the heroes will gather for the selection, things are going to get more interesting when these gifted individuals showcase the reason why they are feared.

Disclaimer: This article contains significant anime and light novel spoilers for the Ishura series. Reader’s discretion is advised.

Ishura Episode 7 release date and time for all regions

Due to the general time difference, Ishura Episode 7 will be distributed globally this Wednesday, February 14, 2023, around 6:30 am PT. The episode will face a delay of thirty minutes from the moment it is aired in Japan due to the inclusion of English subtitles. The English dub for the anime is yet to be announced.

The release dates and times for Ishura Episode 7 for all regions with the respective timezones are listed below:

Timezone Date Time Pacific Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 6:30 am Central Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 8:30 am Eastern Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 9:30 am Greenwich Mean Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 2:30 pm Indian Standard Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 8 pm Central European Summer Time Wednesday, February 14, 2024 3:30 pm Australian Central Daylight Time Thursday, February 15, 2024 1 am

Where to watch Ishura Episode 7

Ishura Episode 7 and all the latest episodes of the anime can be streamed exclusively on Disney+, as the platform is the only one to license the series for the international audience. Under the Disney Bundle, viewers in the U.S. can also catch the latest episodes of Keiso's Ishura on Hulu.

A brief recap of Ishura Episode 6

.

Expand Tweet

Episode 6 began with Soujirou and Yuno meeting Hidow and filling him in on everything that transpired in the Great Labyrinth of Nagan. Since the Hero selection of Aureatia was yet to begin, Hidow told Soujirou and Yuno that they first had to face Taren and her minions, which wouldn’t be an easy job.

Yuno had her suspicion that one of Taren’s minions was responsible for the disaster in Nagan. Hidow responded by saying it could be Dakai the Magpie who could have activated the golem.

Back in Lithia, Regnejee found Curte was not at home and instead found Dakai, who revealed that she could be a traitor, given she always noted everything happening in the kingdom in her diary.

Expand Tweet

Although it was distressing for Regnejee to assume Curte to be a traitor, he was fixated on keeping his swarm safe no matter what. Unbeknownst to the wyvern, Curte was having dinner with Taren. A brief flashback showcased how Taren adopted Curte and took Regnejee into her army.

Elsewhere, Elea arrived at Lithia to meet Lana, only to tell her that the Worlds Word was just a myth, a lie she had been keeping from Aureatia for her own benefit. Elea tried to assassinate Lana, but Kia’s interruption forced her to postpone her plans. Both Kia and Lana decided to hang out with each other, and after the latter got tired, they called it a day.

While Kia was sleeping, Elea discreetly followed Lana to assassinate her. However, she found that Lana had already been caught by Dakai, given that the truth of her being an Aureatian spy had been exposed. Eventually, Elea spotted Dakai taking Lana in a caravan, so she decided to pursue them.

What to expect from Ishura Episode 7

Expand Tweet

Ishura Episode 7 will likely see Elea making up her mind whether to kill Lana or rescue her. Lana being captured poses a great threat to her ongoing as well as her secret of a spy being revealed. So, given she was thinking about using Kia’s ability to kill Lana alongside Dakai, she might consider the option as a last resort. However, convincing Kia won't be that easy.

Stay tuned for more news and updates on Ishura anime and light novel series as 2024 progresses.